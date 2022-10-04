ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard's Kyan Maloy named Player of the Week

Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years

Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind

In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region's workforce development and economic growth because it's been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here are students past and present who found Southern Union to be a great fit

Former and current students of Southern Union said they chose the community college because of its affordability and the opportunities it provides. The college offers small class sizes where students can build relationships with instructors and establish connections for their next step in life. Trent Meigs, 23, is a Southern...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were

When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Medical marijuana dispensing site could be headed to Opelika

The Opelika City Council has approved an ordinance that would allow for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensing site. These pharmacy-like entities will be able to give medical marijuana to qualifying patients who have a prescription from a doctor. City Attorney Guy Gunter said the approval of the ordinance,...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn OL Brandon Council confident ahead of Georgia matchup

Auburn faces perhaps its most daunting task this weekend, heading to No. 2 Georgia for another chapter of The Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The circumstances are dire in more ways than one. Sure, Bryan Harsin’s seat is hot, but Georgia is also coming off back-to-back close shaves against Kent State and Missouri and will surely be looking for flex muscle. Recent history also doesn’t bode well for the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers

In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn interim AD Rich McGlynn names a Senior Associate AD for Compliance

Auburn athletics announced the hiring of a new associate athletic director Thursday, naming Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, according to the release, and had spent the past eight years at South Carolina, having served as its Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
AUBURN, AL

