Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika looks to add two more sections to the neighborhood
The Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika will soon be adding a west and north section of the neighborhood, which will add at least 300 more homes to the city. The original subdivision held its grand opening in October 2021 and currently has about 197 homesites, including future construction and move-in ready homes.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Beauregard's Kyan Maloy named Player of the Week
Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0.
Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years
Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind
In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region's workforce development and economic growth because it's been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
Kole Pagan's coolness under pressure helps him win Opelika's dispatcher of the year
Kole Pagan, 24, has been named the Opelika Dispatcher of the Year Award. Pagan has worked as a dispatcher for the OPD since 2018 and prior to that worked at the Troop County Sheriff’s Office in LaGrange, Ga. He is married to Tala, who is 7 months pregnant with their first child.
Things to do: Get chased by a chain saw at Pope's Haunted Farm and get a 'safe adrenaline rush'
The leaves are falling, the weather is getting chilly and grocery stores are selling pumpkins, which means one thing: Spooky season has finally arrived, and haunted tours, houses and hayrides are popping up all over the county. For 29 years, Pope’s Haunted Farm has been frightening guests with jump-scares in...
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
Letters to the editor: Mayors of Auburn and Opelika find talk of unionizing GE Aviation 'distressing'
In the 1950s, over 50% of American workers were unionized. Today, the percentage of American workers who are unionized is approximately 10 percent. The numbers for just the private sector are even less at approximately 6 percent. The public sector which was hardly unionized in 1950 now has a third of its workers unionized.
Here are students past and present who found Southern Union to be a great fit
Former and current students of Southern Union said they chose the community college because of its affordability and the opportunities it provides. The college offers small class sizes where students can build relationships with instructors and establish connections for their next step in life. Trent Meigs, 23, is a Southern...
Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were
When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
Medical marijuana dispensing site could be headed to Opelika
The Opelika City Council has approved an ordinance that would allow for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensing site. These pharmacy-like entities will be able to give medical marijuana to qualifying patients who have a prescription from a doctor. City Attorney Guy Gunter said the approval of the ordinance,...
Auburn OL Brandon Council confident ahead of Georgia matchup
Auburn faces perhaps its most daunting task this weekend, heading to No. 2 Georgia for another chapter of The Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The circumstances are dire in more ways than one. Sure, Bryan Harsin’s seat is hot, but Georgia is also coming off back-to-back close shaves against Kent State and Missouri and will surely be looking for flex muscle. Recent history also doesn’t bode well for the Tigers.
Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers
In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
While second-half points have eluded Auburn, they’ve been Georgia’s saving grace
Georgia has seen some close shaves the past two weeks despite going 2-0. Two weeks ago, on Sept. 24, the No. 2 Bulldogs beat visiting Kent State 39-22 in Athens in a contest that saw the Golden Flashes trail by less than a field goal at a point, only a week after Georgia stomped SEC foe South Carolina 48-7 on the road.
One class, double credit: Local high schools team up with Southern Union for dual enrollment
Local high schools participate in dual enrollment programs with Southern Union and say it’s a great partnership. Opelika High School has offered dual enrollment classes at Southern Union since 2009. Katie Murray, the secondary curriculum coordinator and career tech director at OHS, works closely with the college to come...
Auburn interim AD Rich McGlynn names a Senior Associate AD for Compliance
Auburn athletics announced the hiring of a new associate athletic director Thursday, naming Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, according to the release, and had spent the past eight years at South Carolina, having served as its Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
Dennis Hanson's quick thinking during Maffia's restaurant fire helped him win firefighter of the year
Opelika Battalion Chief Dennis Hanson has been named the Opelika Firefighter of the Year Award. Hanson, 40, started out as a student firefighter in 2006 through the City of Auburn student program and has been with the Opelika Fire Department since 2008. He and his wife Malisa have a 5-year-old daughter, Molly.
