Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
classichits106.com
Streets closed in Mendota due to construction Thursday
MENDOTA – A number of city streets in Mendota will be blocked off due to construction beginning today. The 700 block of Indiana Ave, the 800 block of Jefferson Street, and the 8th Street railroad crossing from Main Street to 6th Street will be closed. There will also be extensive road construction leading to the sewer treatment plant and burn pit on First Avenue.
classichits106.com
IVCC welding program helping Streator company build workforce
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s welding program is helping Vactor Manufacturing of Streator build its workforce of Mig and Tig welders. Vactor manufactures sewer and catch basin cleaners for the municipal market including the Guzzler brand of industrial vacuum loaders and employs over 650 people. According to Vactor Human Resources Manager Katie Muntz, they’ve hired more than 10 welders in the last nine months from IVCC’s program. The IVCC welding curriculum is aligned with AWS specifications, and the instructors are AWS CWI/CWE-certified.
Comments / 0