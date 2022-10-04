OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s welding program is helping Vactor Manufacturing of Streator build its workforce of Mig and Tig welders. Vactor manufactures sewer and catch basin cleaners for the municipal market including the Guzzler brand of industrial vacuum loaders and employs over 650 people. According to Vactor Human Resources Manager Katie Muntz, they’ve hired more than 10 welders in the last nine months from IVCC’s program. The IVCC welding curriculum is aligned with AWS specifications, and the instructors are AWS CWI/CWE-certified.

STREATOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO