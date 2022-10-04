Read full article on original website
Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
Streets closed in Mendota due to construction Thursday
MENDOTA – A number of city streets in Mendota will be blocked off due to construction beginning today. The 700 block of Indiana Ave, the 800 block of Jefferson Street, and the 8th Street railroad crossing from Main Street to 6th Street will be closed. There will also be extensive road construction leading to the sewer treatment plant and burn pit on First Avenue.
Ottawa approves homeless shelter agreement, PADS to review
OTTAWA – Ottawa’s city officials have approved their end of a contract with Illinois Valley PADS to allow them to own and construct a new facility. Illinois Valley PADS Shelter Executive Director Carol Alcorn says it won’t be a done deal until it’s reviewed at their board meeting next week Monday. At the city of Ottawa’s end of the agreement, PADS will buy the shelter from the city for $100 and must construct its new facility within three years. Alcorn says having the space to grow is not only exciting but necessary.
Gas prices in the region affected by Toledo refinery fire, prices surge
CHICAGO – Illinois is one of ten states in the nation to experience the largest spike in gas prices this week. The American Automobile Association is attributing the jump in prices to high gasoline demand, amid tight supply. They say pump prices have spiked as a deadly refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio has tightened supply in the region. According to some reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery may be offline until December due to an ongoing investigation into the blaze. Currently, Illinois is averaging $4.40 cents per gallon. Putnam County gas stations will have the cheapest pump prices in the area, averaging $3.99 cents per gallon. In LaSalle County you’ll pay much more at the pump at 4.20 cents per gallon. Pump prices on the West Coast have increased due to ongoing refinery maintenance at roughly six refineries, severely limiting the region’s supply.
