Northglenn, CO

Colorado shooting: 2 teens accused of trespassing killed in shootout with resident

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hENW5_0iLE8COb00

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two teenage boys have died from gunshot wounds after they allegedly trespassed in a Colorado backyard and exchanged fire with the resident, police said.

According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn, a Denver suburb. Northglenn police arrived to find two juvenile males who had been shot and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they died, the department said in a news release Monday.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it is believed that the two males broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of the home,” the release said. “When approached by the resident, there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Investigators added that the incident was “linked to a burglary in the area,” according to the release.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, the AP reported. No further details, such as the identities of the people involved, were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

