CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO