Read full article on original website
Related
superhits1027.com
Clear Lake superintendent encourages city leaders to encourage more market-rate housing development
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Community School District’s superintendent says he’s happy to see a housing development proposed in the southern part of the community as it will help to put a dent into the city’s market-rate housing shortage. The Clear Lake City Council on...
superhits1027.com
First step in flood mitigation effort for Ideal Creek, Mason Creek approved by Mason City council
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved submitting an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance program through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security to assist with costs associated with assessing the Ideal Creek watershed above the Eastbrooke neighborhood and in the Mason Creek watershed upstream of South Federal Avenue for a possible flood mitigation project.
superhits1027.com
Mason City, Cerro Gordo County win $4.5 million Destination Iowa grant for bike park project
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4.5 million in Destination Iowa grant funds for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities. The City Council in Mason City back in June approved filing the...
superhits1027.com
Nora Springs veteran’s home gets a new roof thanks to a national program, local contractor
NORA SPRINGS — A United States Army veteran who lives in Nora Springs and his family got a new roof on their house on Wednesday thanks to a partnership between a local construction company and a national business. Ava Shafer of Young Construction says Brandon Schmidt was nominated to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits1027.com
One dead after fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City Sunday evening
MASON CITY — One person is dead after a fire at The Manor apartments in downtown Mason City on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm, with the fire department finding light smoke from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found the fire in...
superhits1027.com
Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child
MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
superhits1027.com
Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times since the start of the month totaling $3350.
RELATED PEOPLE
superhits1027.com
Mason City man charged with breaking into house, swinging barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat at people
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat last week. A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block of 6th Northwest in the early morning hours of Sunday September 25th, wearing a mask that appeared to be covered in blood and possessing a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the barrel. Ingersoll allegedly swung the bat multiple times at two people in the house.
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty
CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
Comments / 0