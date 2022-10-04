Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron would like to thank Community Based Interventions and Director Samantha Simmons for applying for and receiving a grant from the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP). The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) is a multi-year initiative by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD), in high-risk rural communities. Community-Based Interventions was able to utilize a portion of the grant funds in order to purchase a Thermo Fisher Scientific Tru-Narc Drug Analyzer. This analyzer will be used by the Sheriff’s Office to analyze narcotics for proper identification, especially in the identification of illegal narcotics, including those mixed with the deadly drug Fentanyl, while working in Wayne County. This analyzer may be used in other types of settings, such as when parents locate substances from their children that they believe to be illegal narcotics and bring it to the Sheriff’s Office, where we may be able to determine the type of substance. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and employees with Community-Based Interventions will attend a 4-hour training session on the analyzer provided by the manufacturer in the coming days for certification before use.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO