Environment

KWQC

Cold start to the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR FROST FROM 1AM TILL 9AM SATURDAY***. Friday evening will be perfect for football with a genuine fall chill in the air. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s during the varsity games. Saturday morning.
KWQC

New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Which local fire department will have bragging rights about serving the best firehouse chili in all of the Quad Cities? We will finally have an answer to that question late on Saturday afternoon!. Jenny and Tim Staub, organizers of the event, were guests on Quad Cities Live...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
POLITICS
State
Iowa State
KWQC

Illinois gubernatorial candidates battle in first televised debate

QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) faced off in a heated first televised gubernatorial debate Thursday night inside the Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University. Illinois Nexstar anchors Tahman Bradley and Jennifer Roscoe moderated the intense discussion with many interruptions by both candidates and supporters in the crowd. Both men hope they made a good impression on voters.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
ANDERSON, SC

