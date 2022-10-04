Read full article on original website
KWQC
Cold start to the weekend
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR FROST FROM 1AM TILL 9AM SATURDAY***. Friday evening will be perfect for football with a genuine fall chill in the air. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s during the varsity games. Saturday morning.
KWQC
New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Which local fire department will have bragging rights about serving the best firehouse chili in all of the Quad Cities? We will finally have an answer to that question late on Saturday afternoon!. Jenny and Tim Staub, organizers of the event, were guests on Quad Cities Live...
KWQC
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
KWQC
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years. Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again. That...
KWQC
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky man found out he had a $1 million winning Powerball ticket months after finally checking his numbers. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, had a stack of tickets dating back to June when he sat down recently to go through them.
KWQC
Illinois gubernatorial candidates battle in first televised debate
QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) faced off in a heated first televised gubernatorial debate Thursday night inside the Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University. Illinois Nexstar anchors Tahman Bradley and Jennifer Roscoe moderated the intense discussion with many interruptions by both candidates and supporters in the crowd. Both men hope they made a good impression on voters.
KWQC
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
