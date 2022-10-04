ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 13

Bruce Kellerman
3d ago

community guildlines checkers why do you allow articles like this it is total false promises and liesyou should be warned look into the mirror Barnes is a disgrace toward your rules of the community checkers

Reply
12
who cares
2d ago

abortions don't mean crap to me if I can't even go grocery shopping because it's to expensive and I have to worry about getting shot.

Reply
8
Wisconsin Examiner

Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success

This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin workers show renewed energy after decade of anti-union laws

Kevin Gundlach, president of the South Central Federation of Labor in Madison, said his office phone has been ringing constantly from workers seeking advice on unionization. He estimates employees from some 20 private sector workplaces in his 11-county region around Madison have sought to organize this year. "This is the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
WISCONSIN STATE
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Gop#U S Senate#The Wisconsin Legislature#Republican#Marquette University#Fox News
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
wizmnews.com

Sadly, Wisconsin Governor race leads nation in campaign spending

Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Social Security is an Issue of Concern for Wisconsin's Older Voters

(Bob Hague, WRN) A recent AARP poll finds that preserving Social Security is a top-of-mind issue for older voters in Wisconsin. Lisa Lamkins is with AARP Wisconsin, “Eighty-four percent of Wisconsin voters 50 plus say they'd be more willing to vote for a candidate for Senate who would protect Social Security from cuts."
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy