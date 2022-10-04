Read full article on original website
Bruce Kellerman
3d ago
community guildlines checkers why do you allow articles like this it is total false promises and liesyou should be warned look into the mirror Barnes is a disgrace toward your rules of the community checkers
who cares
2d ago
abortions don't mean crap to me if I can't even go grocery shopping because it's to expensive and I have to worry about getting shot.
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known is illegal.
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
wpr.org
Wisconsin workers show renewed energy after decade of anti-union laws
Kevin Gundlach, president of the South Central Federation of Labor in Madison, said his office phone has been ringing constantly from workers seeking advice on unionization. He estimates employees from some 20 private sector workplaces in his 11-county region around Madison have sought to organize this year. "This is the...
wpr.org
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin’s Republican-run Legislature passed a series of laws designed to undercut private sector unions and keep local governments from raising minimum pay and working conditions on municipal and county contracts. Lawmakers also eliminated the requirement that the "prevailing wage"...
wpr.org
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
Wrn.com
Evers slams Republican controlled Wisconsin Legislature for gaveling out of special session
As expected Tuesday, both chambers of the Republican controlled Wisconsin legislature quickly gaveled in and out of a special session, on a resolution to allow for direct referendum in Wisconsin. At a campaign rally afterwards, Governor Tony Evers took them to task. “What’s half a day? What’s a day? Even...
WEAU-TV 13
State DOJ issues its own warning on voter intimidation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the U.S. Department of Justice discussed physical security during the upcoming mid-term elections, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice issued its own warning against trying to intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process. “If you intimidate somebody in a way that impacts their...
tonemadison.com
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else
Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issues warnings about voter intimidation
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The November midterm election is a month away and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is reminding people voter intimidation is illegal. When voters head to the polls, most want to cast their ballots and head home. “Wisconsinites should feel very comfortable going to their polling...
wtmj.com
Michaels supports reforming Wisconsin unemployment system, reducing benefits
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients. Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate....
Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
wpr.org
Republicans adjourn Evers' special session to create 'pathway' to overturn abortion ban
GOP lawmakers quickly adjourned Gov. Tony Evers' latest call for a special session Tuesday that Evers said would have created a "pathway" to overturning Wisconsin's pre-Civil War abortion ban. Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Republican Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and gaveled out of the session to a mostly...
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
wortfm.org
Special Session on Ballot Initiatives Lasts 15 Seconds in State Senate
The state Senate met for all of 15 seconds today for a special session to debate bringing binding ballot initiatives to Wisconsin. The session was called by Governor Tony Evers last month as a way to let Wisconsinites themselves decide on whether or not to bring abortion access back to Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Conservative Wisconsin taxpayer group sues over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
A fiscally conservative Wisconsin-based association of taxpayers is the latest group to sue over the Biden administration's student debt relief plan. The Brown County Taxpayers Association filed its lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, arguing the debt forgiveness plan violates the U.S. Constitution.
wizmnews.com
Sadly, Wisconsin Governor race leads nation in campaign spending
Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.
voiceofalexandria.com
Robin Vos spent more than any other Republican Assembly candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican Assembly candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Robin Vos has spent more than any other Republican. Vos is the representative for Wisconsin Assembly District 63 and is running for re-election in 2022. Vos raised $254,447 and spent...
Wisconsin GOP gavels in, gavels out special session on abortion
The Wisconsin Senate convened for all of 15 seconds, to gavel in and adjourn, the special session called by Evers to pass a constitutional amendment.
cwbradio.com
Social Security is an Issue of Concern for Wisconsin's Older Voters
(Bob Hague, WRN) A recent AARP poll finds that preserving Social Security is a top-of-mind issue for older voters in Wisconsin. Lisa Lamkins is with AARP Wisconsin, “Eighty-four percent of Wisconsin voters 50 plus say they'd be more willing to vote for a candidate for Senate who would protect Social Security from cuts."
