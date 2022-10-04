Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO