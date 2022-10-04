Read full article on original website
Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states
Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
USDA pumping $22 million into rural high-speed internet access in Minnesota
HOUSTON COUNTY (WKBT) — $22 million will go to expanding high-speed internet access in rural Minnesota, the USDA announced Wednesday. The investment comes from a total of $64 billion made available from the federal government. As part of Wednesday’s announced funding, Spring Grove Communications will use an $11.4 million loan/grant combo to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 983 people, 42 businesses, and 122 farms to high-speed internet in Houston County, Minnesota and Allamakee and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota and South Dakota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Midwest, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
