247Sports

Jeffery to represent South Carolina in SEC’s 2022 Football Legends class

The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced its 2022 SEC Football Legends class, an assemblage of former football standouts who will be honored at events surrounding the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta in December. South Carolina will be represented by All-American wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Story from USC Athletics Communications...
