Bloomington outduels Mt. Zion in competitive clash 2-1
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Bloomington still prevailed 2-1 against Mt. Zion at Bloomington High on October 8 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect...
Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0
Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Ministry of defense: Virden North Mac blanks Gillespie 49-0
Virden North Mac's defense throttled Gillespie, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Recently on September 23, Gillespie squared off with Vandalia in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14
Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Pana drums Greenville with resounding beat 55-19
Pana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Greenville 55-19 in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Pana and Greenville faced off on October 8, 2021 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings. Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower...
El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20
El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
Thomas V. Broadhacker
Sept. 8, 1949 - Sept. 23, 2022. DECATUR — Thomas V. Broadhacker, 73, passed away on September 23, 2022. He was born September 8, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Odis and Hazel (Lewis) Broadhacker. He married Barbara Greene on October 19, 1996 in Decatur and she preceded him in death.
Watch now: Decatur FFA members get a taste of ADM
DECATUR — Dominick Brown held a little black bunny in his arms, stroking and rocking her, while FFA students at MacArthur High School met with Archer Daniels Midland executives on Tuesday. Her name is Millie and her sister, Tilly, hopped around a nearby table, getting her fair share of...
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
Forsyth to host Farmers' Market
FORSYTH — The Village of Forsyth will host its first Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the large pavilion in Forsyth Park. Maroa-Forsyth FFA members will be selling pork chop lunches during the event. Approximately 15 vendors will be on hand, featuring various...
Judith Arlene Curry
Jan. 13, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2022. DECATUR — Judith Arlene Curry, 77, of Decatur, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Aspen Creek, Sullivan. Services to celebrate Judi's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Interment will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, the Macon County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Decatur.
Decatur restaurants offering two menus under one roof
DECATUR — Taqueria La Perlita and University Dogs are now serving a combined menu at 1105 W. Wood St. in Decatur. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and in two food trucks located throughout Decatur. It is now providing some of its menu items at University Dogs.
UPDATE: Roadway reopened to traffic following crash near Taylorville
TAYLORVILLE — State Police reported they were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Illinois 29 east of Taylorville just before 1 p.m. Thursday. “Currently there is lane blockage as officers are working the scene,” said Capt. Jody Huffman. She said a commercial vehicle was involved...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Decatur fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR — Decatur firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday that extensively damaged a two-story home. Decatur Fire Department crews were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to a incident report, the first crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the...
Arrest made in Mattoon for Decatur murder case
DECATUR — Police announced Thursday that a former Decatur resident was arrested in Mattoon in connection with a murder case that is more than a year old. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of first degree murder in the July 21, 2021 shooting death of Antwane L McClelland Jr., 26. He is being held on $2 million bond.
