Jan. 13, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2022. DECATUR — Judith Arlene Curry, 77, of Decatur, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Aspen Creek, Sullivan. Services to celebrate Judi's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Interment will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, the Macon County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Decatur.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO