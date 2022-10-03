ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF BULLHEAD REGIONAL HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, INC. Pursuant to A.R.S. Section 10-11006, Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., and Arizona corporation, by and through its Board of Directors, hereby adopts the following Articles of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation: 1. The name of the Corporation before adoption of the Amendment: Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc. 2. The Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, as adopted by the Board of Directors, effective as of August 18, 2022, are as follows: A. RESOLVED, paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “1. The name of this corporation is: Bullhead Regional Fuller Center for Housing, Inc.” B. RESOLVED, paragraph 5(a) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and hereby is, amended to read as follows: “(a) Said organization is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and/or scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as an exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal tax code.” C. RESOLVED, paragraph 5(d) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and thereby is, amended to read as follows: “(d) To support and benefit solely The Fuller Center for Housing and the affiliate projects of The Fuller Center for Housing now existing or hereafter established in Northwestern Arizona by seeking gifts, grants, and support which shall be held, administered, and disposed of to support and benefit their Affiliate in Northwestern Arizona, other affiliates, or The Fuller Center for Housing.” D. RESOLVED, paragraph 7 of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “7. The powers and activities of the Corporation shall be limited as follows: (a) No part of the net earnings of the Corporation shall inure to the benefit of, or be distributable to any of its members, trustees, officers, or other private persons, except that the organization shall be authorized and empowered to pay reasonable compensation for services rendered and to make payments and distributions in furtherance of the purposes set forth in the purpose clause hereof. No substantial part of the activities of the Corporation shall be the carrying on of propaganda, or otherwise attempting to influence legislation, and the Corporation shall not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distribution of statements) any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office. (b) Notwithstanding any other provision of this document, the organization shall not carry on any other activities not permitted to be carried on (a) by any organization exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or (b) by an organization contributions to which are deductible under section 170(c)(2) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal code or a corporation organized and existing under the “not for profit” provisions of the State of Arizona. (c) The Corporation shall be operated, supervised, or controlled by the Affiliates and shall distribute its net earnings to the Affiliates or The Fuller Center for Housing in such manner as the Corporation may prescribe.” E. RESOLVED, paragraph 8(i) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “ … (i) The Fuller Center for Housing, a Georgia Nonprofit Corporation and a corporation exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, as amended; …” 3. Attached as Exhibit A and filed herewith and the fully executed Articles of Incorporation as amended and Acceptance of Statutory Agent. DATED this 18th day of August, 2022. /s/ Daniel J. Oehler, Director /s/ Richard T. Tempelman, Director STATE OF ARIZONA ss. COUNTY OF MOHAVE On this 18th day of August, 2022 before me, the undersigned Notary Public personally appeared Daniel J. Oehler and Richard T. Tempelman, known or proved to me to be the persons whose names are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged that they executed the same for the purposes therein contained. /s/ Patricia L. Emond, Notary Public, My Commission Expires 12-1-2023.

