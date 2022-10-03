Read full article on original website
Bullhead City cleanup event Oct. 7￼
Grace Hecht has been making Bullhead better since 1981, before Bullhead was even incorporated as a municipality in 1984. She formalized that commitment in 2019 when she created Make Bullhead Better with both a website and a Facebook page. And you have an opportunity to participate in her next outing—and other community-centered events.
Open House and Pancake Breakfast
KINGMAN – National Fire Prevention week is 8-15 October. On October 8th, the Northern Arizona Fire District is hosting and open house and pancake breakfast at Fire Station 31, 2600 E. Northern Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please stop by and learn about fire safety and our...
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Big-ticket expenses addressed at Kingman City Council￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council handled some big-ticket expense items during its October 4 regular meeting. Council approved a staff request to apply for more than $40,000,000 in grant funds for the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Interstate 40 Traffic Interchange. City Manager Ron Foggin said staff analysis concluded...
HCCU hosts grand opening￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Havasu Community Credit Union (HCCU) to celebrate the Grand Opening of its New Location at 1871 Kiowa Ave. HCCU is your local not-for-profit credit union, here to serve the Lake Havasu City community’s banking needs. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or attends school in Lake Havasu City. HCCU offers great banking products. Low rates. Personal, local service. Discover how we-your local credit union-can help you. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Michelle Gardia, Lisa Krueger, Seth Brown, Nicole Gregg, Erica Bandy, Kim Oblak, Desiree Mayfield, Larissa Johnson, Jessica Fitch, Joshua Speicher, Alisa Brown, Raul Vasquez, Dorine Boland, Kim Milacki, Council member David Lane, Viveca La Teer and Brendha Sandez.
Council warming to roundabout proposal
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council accepted the possibility of a roundabout at a troublesome five-way intersection during a workshop Tuesday night. The intersection of Baseline Road, Ramar Road and Trane Road in central Bullhead City has been the scene of 10 accidents in the past three years despite the presence of stop signs on all five arms of the unusual roadway.
Walk Away from Drugs event slated for Oct. 19￼
KINGMAN – Working together to raise awareness and minimize illegal drug activity for community betterment is the purpose of Kingman’s 16th annual Walk Away from Drugs event on October 19. Participants will stage at three locations at 5:30 to begin walking at 5:45 to converge at Centennial Park at 6:00 p.m.
Andy Award winners announced￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC) announced the Andy Award winners at their annual dinner the last week of September. The award winners are as follows:. Educator of the Year: Shelly Oestmann; Citizen of the Year, Art Stiers; Organization of the Year, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center; Lifetime Achiever, Dan Messersmith; Public Service of the Year, Mike Cobb; Commercial Property of the Year, Horizon Community Bank and Liquid Bistro; Business of the Year; Pitchfork Market; Student of the Year, Lanie Dela Pena.
Volunteers golf team takes match￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted last home match of the season on Tuesday Sept 27 at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. Lee Williams Volunteers won the match with team scores of 160, over Lake Havasu Knights (168), Mohave Accelerated Patriots (177) and Mohave Thunderbird (252).
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
Teens charged with auto burglaries￼
KINGMAN – Three local teenagers were arrested after police responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Yuma Street at about 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. “Subjects were located and after a short foot pursuit the female juvenile was...
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
Savage to fill open council seat￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council has decided to fill a vacancy that was created by the elevation of Vice Mayor Ken Watkins to Mayor following the health issue related resignation and retirement of former Mayor Jen Miles. Watkins began discussion of the matter at the October 4 council meeting suggesting it may not be necessary to make an appointment with no key decisions pending and two newly elected members joining the governing body in early December.
Body found in Mohave County wash by UTV rider and authorities need help identifying it
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - A dead man's body was found in Mohave County on Aug. 27 and the sheriff's office needs help figuring out who exactly this person was. At around 1 p.m., detectives were called out to the area of Andalman Avenue and Gateway Drive near Katherine Heights, just outside of Bullhead City, for reports of a body in a wash.
Legal Notices for the Week of Oct. 5 – Oct. 11, 2022
ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF BULLHEAD REGIONAL HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, INC. Pursuant to A.R.S. Section 10-11006, Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., and Arizona corporation, by and through its Board of Directors, hereby adopts the following Articles of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation: 1. The name of the Corporation before adoption of the Amendment: Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc. 2. The Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, as adopted by the Board of Directors, effective as of August 18, 2022, are as follows: A. RESOLVED, paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “1. The name of this corporation is: Bullhead Regional Fuller Center for Housing, Inc.” B. RESOLVED, paragraph 5(a) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and hereby is, amended to read as follows: “(a) Said organization is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and/or scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as an exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal tax code.” C. RESOLVED, paragraph 5(d) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and thereby is, amended to read as follows: “(d) To support and benefit solely The Fuller Center for Housing and the affiliate projects of The Fuller Center for Housing now existing or hereafter established in Northwestern Arizona by seeking gifts, grants, and support which shall be held, administered, and disposed of to support and benefit their Affiliate in Northwestern Arizona, other affiliates, or The Fuller Center for Housing.” D. RESOLVED, paragraph 7 of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “7. The powers and activities of the Corporation shall be limited as follows: (a) No part of the net earnings of the Corporation shall inure to the benefit of, or be distributable to any of its members, trustees, officers, or other private persons, except that the organization shall be authorized and empowered to pay reasonable compensation for services rendered and to make payments and distributions in furtherance of the purposes set forth in the purpose clause hereof. No substantial part of the activities of the Corporation shall be the carrying on of propaganda, or otherwise attempting to influence legislation, and the Corporation shall not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distribution of statements) any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office. (b) Notwithstanding any other provision of this document, the organization shall not carry on any other activities not permitted to be carried on (a) by any organization exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or (b) by an organization contributions to which are deductible under section 170(c)(2) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal code or a corporation organized and existing under the “not for profit” provisions of the State of Arizona. (c) The Corporation shall be operated, supervised, or controlled by the Affiliates and shall distribute its net earnings to the Affiliates or The Fuller Center for Housing in such manner as the Corporation may prescribe.” E. RESOLVED, paragraph 8(i) of the Articles of Incorporation for Bullhead Regional Habitat for Humanity, Inc., be, and it hereby is, amended to read as follows: “ … (i) The Fuller Center for Housing, a Georgia Nonprofit Corporation and a corporation exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, as amended; …” 3. Attached as Exhibit A and filed herewith and the fully executed Articles of Incorporation as amended and Acceptance of Statutory Agent. DATED this 18th day of August, 2022. /s/ Daniel J. Oehler, Director /s/ Richard T. Tempelman, Director STATE OF ARIZONA ss. COUNTY OF MOHAVE On this 18th day of August, 2022 before me, the undersigned Notary Public personally appeared Daniel J. Oehler and Richard T. Tempelman, known or proved to me to be the persons whose names are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged that they executed the same for the purposes therein contained. /s/ Patricia L. Emond, Notary Public, My Commission Expires 12-1-2023.
Mohave High Thunderbirds looking for an even 3 and 3￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School have found themselves winning their recent contest against Wickenburg High School in an ultimate blowout. The Thunderbirds went down to Wickenburg to face the Wickenburg Wranglers. Going right into the game, the Thunderbirds defense was displayed with a fumble recovery that resulted in a touchdown. Cyrus Angulo Briscoe would cause the fumble as he quickly rushed the quarterback from the right side and stripped it, eventually leading to Anthony Vega recovering the football and returning it into the endzone. This score would quickly put Mohave on top, a consistent view for the rest of the game. They would score once again giving them 14 points in the first quarter, but a response by Wickenburg put their lead to seven.
An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys
The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
Northern Arizona community colleges sign historic partnership agreement to benefit students, communities ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The four community college districts covering all of northern Arizona have entered into a historic partnership agreement. The presidents of Coconino Community College, Mohave Community College, Northland Pioneer College, and Yavapai College recently signed an intergovernmental agreement called the Northern Arizona Community College Partnership (NACCP). The...
