When a child is in the hospital, no matter how far from home, it’s a given that parents want to be nearby. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama (RMHCA) makes this possible by providing a home away from home for families with a sick or injured little one. Friday, October 14 is the Day of Change, when Ronald McDonald House Charities across the country celebrate the establishment of the first house 48 years ago, back in 1974. Keep reading to find out more about this life-changing mission and how you can support it.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO