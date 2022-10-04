ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham

The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Only one in four individuals with disabilities in Alabama are employed, United Ability’s upcoming Hiring Expo aims to adress that

Earlier this summer, Alabama‘s unemployment rate in August 2022 hit a historic low at 2.6%. Can it get any lower? Absolutely. “Inside” those monthly unemployment statistics is the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. According to Department of Labor statistics, around 430,000 Alabamians have a disability. Only 115,000–or...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

Gianmarco’s: Going on 20 Years in BHAM

Gianmarco’s may be best known for its food, but at its core, it’s really all about family. The Homewood institution has been family owned and operated since the doors first opened back in 2003, and we caught up with them to learn about their history, their culinary inspirations, and what’s next for Gianmarco’s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
doingmoretoday.com

Celebrating What Makes Regions Great: Our Associates!

Every September, Regions sets aside a special week to celebrate its associates. And celebrate they do. Evergreen Week is like an employee-appreciation week – on steroids. By all accounts, Evergreen 2022 was one for the record books. From Austin to Raleigh, Miami to Indianapolis and every branch and office...
COLUMBUS, GA
Bham Now

9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham

The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
When a child is in the hospital, parents want to be nearby—3 easy ways you can make that happen

When a child is in the hospital, no matter how far from home, it’s a given that parents want to be nearby. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama (RMHCA) makes this possible by providing a home away from home for families with a sick or injured little one. Friday, October 14 is the Day of Change, when Ronald McDonald House Charities across the country celebrate the establishment of the first house 48 years ago, back in 1974. Keep reading to find out more about this life-changing mission and how you can support it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15

Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham will mow Linn Park with robots

Robots will soon be mowing the lawn in Birmingham’s downtown Linn Park. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with My Goat Inc. for four Goats, or robotic mowers, that will mow the grassy areas in Linn Park. The contract provides the electric-powered robotic mowers for a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Times founder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., the founder of Birmingham Times and an ambition entrepreneur, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for the Birmingham community. What is the Vulcan Park Foundation?. According to Birmingham Times, as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham

The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County using Rebuild Alabama Act money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County, along with every county in the state, has a road or bridge project that is now supported by the state through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Under the Rebuild Alabama Act, some Shelby County roads will get much needed repairs and changes. In Helena alone,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

