Bitcoin’s ‘digital gold’ narrative is back? Strengthened correlation says yes
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – For the past year, Bitcoin (BTC) has exhibited a heightened correlation with risk-on assets. However, the tandem has gotten weaker, reviving the crypto asset’s ‘digital gold’ narrative. According to research group Kaiko, BTC’s connection to gold is the strongest in over a year.
Cryptocurrency Price Today: SushiSwap (SUSHI), Syscoin (SYS), VeChain (VET), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Decentralised Information Asset (DIA)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market seems to be recovering, with both Bitcoin (BTC) prices and Ethereum (ETH) prices holding above key support levels. However, the bears’ hold on the market is strong, evident from BTC prices barely keeping above $20,000. Other cryptocurrencies have been struggling as well. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market has dropped to 38.86%.
Outmatch Other Investors And Buy Uniglo.io (GLO), Neo (NEO) And Avalanche (AVAX)
While the crypto space may have been struggling somewhat recently, there are still plenty of options out there that have the potential to bring much better gains than the likes of traditional stocks and shares. That’s why more people are realizing the long-term yield and growth potential of certain interesting crypto projects.
Oryen Network Price Prediction – Can It Reach $1 Before Terra Luna Classic Does?
Analysts are predicting big things for the new crypto project Oryen Network. So if you’re looking for a crypto investment that could be primed for growth up the altcoin charts, it might be the perfect chance to invest in a small token during pre-sale before it goes on to stratospheric gains.
SoCap Bonus introduces innovative employee programs to a different level of employee non wage benefits.
SoCap bonus has established itself as an Innovation Payroll bonus system designed simultaneously for the employee and the employer. In recent progress, the company has expanded by launching its SOCAP Utility Token on Kanga Exchange . SOCAP TOKEN definition it’s a type of asset that allows users/holders to purchase certain...
BNB slumps following $100M exploit of Binance Smart Chain
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Binance Smart Chain is the latest blockchain platform to suffer exploitation as illicit actors reportedly carted away millions of dollars from the network with ties to the world’s largest crypto exchange. In detail, transactions on BNB Chain were halted for hours after a potential exploit...
Why Are You Sleeping On Uniglo.io (GLO), BitDAO (BIT) And Waves (WAVES)?
You don’t want to miss out on your chance to add credible cryptos to your portfolio that could be key in driving future investment profits your way. While the wider crypto space has been down recently, not every coin has been failing. So if you want to move past the plights of popular tokens like BTC and ETH and take a look a bit further afield, you could help revitalize the fortunes of your investment portfolio.
Credit Suisse will buy back $3 billion in debt amid talks of a Lehman Brothers-like crash
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Credit Suisse has reportedly offered to buy back over $3 billion worth of its debt securities amid talks that the bank could fold soon owing to substantial financial troubles. The Lehman Brothers-like crash could come as early as 5 years if the bank cannot maneuver out of its current situation.
How Do Kwon’s LUNA Means Interpol Are After Him And Why Maker And Oryen Network Aren’t Making The Same Mistakes
Since the collapse of LUNA earlier this year, wiping out a $45million market cap in just a week, creator Do Kwon has been on the run and wanted by authorities, including Interpol. LUNA was built to absorb the volatility of the project’s stablecoin UST but was unable to do so when UST lost its dollar peg. This led to hyperinflation and huge losses for investors.
