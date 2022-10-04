ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Today: SushiSwap (SUSHI), Syscoin (SYS), VeChain (VET), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Decentralised Information Asset (DIA)

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market seems to be recovering, with both Bitcoin (BTC) prices and Ethereum (ETH) prices holding above key support levels. However, the bears’ hold on the market is strong, evident from BTC prices barely keeping above $20,000. Other cryptocurrencies have been struggling as well. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market has dropped to 38.86%.
STOCKS
coinchapter.com

Outmatch Other Investors And Buy Uniglo.io (GLO), Neo (NEO) And Avalanche (AVAX)

While the crypto space may have been struggling somewhat recently, there are still plenty of options out there that have the potential to bring much better gains than the likes of traditional stocks and shares. That’s why more people are realizing the long-term yield and growth potential of certain interesting crypto projects.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Us Dollar#The Eth Usd#Tradingview Com
coinchapter.com

BNB slumps following $100M exploit of Binance Smart Chain

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Binance Smart Chain is the latest blockchain platform to suffer exploitation as illicit actors reportedly carted away millions of dollars from the network with ties to the world’s largest crypto exchange. In detail, transactions on BNB Chain were halted for hours after a potential exploit...
MARKETS
coinchapter.com

Why Are You Sleeping On Uniglo.io (GLO), BitDAO (BIT) And Waves (WAVES)?

You don’t want to miss out on your chance to add credible cryptos to your portfolio that could be key in driving future investment profits your way. While the wider crypto space has been down recently, not every coin has been failing. So if you want to move past the plights of popular tokens like BTC and ETH and take a look a bit further afield, you could help revitalize the fortunes of your investment portfolio.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
coinchapter.com

How Do Kwon’s LUNA Means Interpol Are After Him And Why Maker And Oryen Network Aren’t Making The Same Mistakes

Since the collapse of LUNA earlier this year, wiping out a $45million market cap in just a week, creator Do Kwon has been on the run and wanted by authorities, including Interpol. LUNA was built to absorb the volatility of the project’s stablecoin UST but was unable to do so when UST lost its dollar peg. This led to hyperinflation and huge losses for investors.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy