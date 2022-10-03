The Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 for Iran indicates that 20.1% of deaths and 11.5% of disability-adjusted life-years due to non-communicable diseases result from high fasting blood glucose levels (or diabetes) (Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, 2020). Diabetes mortality rates are increasing in Iran, with the standardized mortality rate for diabetes having increased from 8.7 years in 2000 to 11.3 years in 2015 (Veisani et al., 2018). In addition, diabetes has high economic costs for the country, with the cost of treatment for each effected person in Iran in 2009 estimated at 843 USD (Javanbakht et al., 2011). Epidemiological studies have indicated that postprandial blood sugar levels have a higher association with metabolic diseases and diabetes than fasting blood glucose levels (Beisswenger et al., 2004). Considering the importance of regulating blood sugar in preventing diabetic complications, important factors for controlling blood sugar levels include modifying lifestyle and proper nutrition, especially limiting intake of carbohydrates (Roberts and Liu, 2009) and consuming inaccessible carbohydrates (Livesey et al., 2008). The evidence indicates that both the amount of carbohydrates consumed, but their quality is effective in impacting hyperglycemia after eating (Jenkins et al., 2010). This evidence has evoked dietary associations to recommend that patients with diabetes should consume diets based their effects on the glycemic indexes (Gray and Threlkeld, 2015). Glycemic indexes have been identified in the last two decades (Jenkins et al., 2008b), and different foods have since been studied for their physiological effects instead of chemical compositions (Shishehbor et al., 2013). To date, several studies have been performed to evaluate the clinical effects of foods containing different glycemic indexes in healthy individuals and people with diabetics. Results have shown that diets with low glycemic indexes can reduce the rate of postprandial hyperglycemia in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) (Jenkins et al., 2008b; Esposito et al., 2010) and prevent metabolic disease by regulating blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, the glycemic responses of foods containing carbohydrate varies between different foods (Jenkins et al., 2008a; Livesey et al., 2008).

