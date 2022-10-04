Read full article on original website
Related
marquettewire.org
Volleyball completes second sweep in 24-hour period with win at Seton Hall CF2
No. 18 Marquette had no trouble beating the Seton Hall Pirates in straight sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) Saturday afternoon at Walsh Gymnasium. “I thought we did a really nice job from the service line tonight,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said in a statement. “(Marquette assistant coach Ryan Walthall) ‘Walt’ had a nice plan and servers executed it well. It seemed like any time Seton Hall made a push we had a different player step up with a kill and a different server go back and run some points.”
marquettewire.org
No. 18 Marquette extends win streak to 12 with win at St. John’s
No. 18 Marquette women’s volleyball swept the St. John’s Red Storm (25-17, 25-23, 26-24) at Carnesecca Arena Friday, marking MU’s 12th straight victory on the season. “I don’t think we played our best offensive match but credit St. John’s block for some of that,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said in a statement. “I was impressed we were able to get four blocks and 18 kills in the third to finish off the night. St. John’s made us earn it.”
Comments / 0