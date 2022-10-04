No. 18 Marquette had no trouble beating the Seton Hall Pirates in straight sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) Saturday afternoon at Walsh Gymnasium. “I thought we did a really nice job from the service line tonight,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said in a statement. “(Marquette assistant coach Ryan Walthall) ‘Walt’ had a nice plan and servers executed it well. It seemed like any time Seton Hall made a push we had a different player step up with a kill and a different server go back and run some points.”

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO