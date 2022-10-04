Read full article on original website
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Artificial intelligence in (gastrointestinal) healthcare: patients' and physicians' perspectives
Artificial intelligence (AI) is entering into daily life and has the potential to play a significant role in healthcare. Aim was to investigate the perspectives (knowledge, experience, and opinion) on AI in healthcare among patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, gastroenterologists, and GI-fellows. In this prospective questionnaire study 377 GI-patients, 35 gastroenterologists, and 45 GI-fellows participated. Of GI-patients, 62.5% reported to be familiar with AI and 25.0% of GI-physicians had work-related experience with AI. GI-patients preferred their physicians to use AI (mean 3.9) and GI-physicians were willing to use AI (mean 4.4, on 5-point Likert-scale). More GI-physicians believed in an increase in quality of care (81.3%) than GI-patients (64.9%, Ï‡2(2)"‰="‰8.2, p"‰="‰0.017). GI-fellows expected AI implementation within 6.0Â years, gastroenterologists within 4.2Â years (t(76)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰2.6, p"‰="‰0.011), and GI-patients within 6.1Â years (t(193)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰2.0, p"‰="‰0.047). GI-patients and GI-physicians agreed on the most important advantages of AI in healthcare: improving quality of care, time saving, and faster diagnostics and shorter waiting times. The most important disadvantage for GI-patients was the potential loss of personal contact, for GI-physicians this was insufficiently developed IT infrastructures. GI-patients and GI-physicians hold positive perspectives towards AI in healthcare. Patients were significantly more reserved compared to GI-fellows and GI-fellows were more reserved compared to gastroenterologists.
Just citations
A new study that reveals under-citation of women physicists invites individual and journal-level action to tackle discrimination. It is well-known that women are underrepresented in physics and can face bias and discrimination. Studies are increasingly reporting on the many ways in which this discrimination occurs. Although diversity considerations are becoming more common - for example, through mandates requiring gender-balanced conference speaker lists - there are many subtler manifestations of gender disparities in science. One symptom of gender bias is the under-citation of papers authored by women, which is demonstrated in a Perspective in this issue of Nature Physics through an extensive analysis of over one million physics papers.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
Publisher Correction: Coexistence of two types of short-range order in Si"“Ge"“Sn medium-entropy alloys
Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-022-00289-5, published online 26 September 2022. The Acknowledgements section was missing from this article and should have read:. 'The authors thank S.-Q. (Fisher) Yu for helpful discussion. This material is based on work supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research under Award No. FA9550-19-1-0341....
Laparoscopic TME is non-inferior
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Despite advances in total neoadjuvant therapy, most patients with rectal cancers continue to require total mesorectal excision (TME) surgery. These procedures are increasingly being conducted laparoscopically, although evidence of non-inferiority to open surgery remains limited, especially for patients with cancers of the lower rectum. Now, data from a prospective study demonstrate the short-term non-inferiority and favourable tolerability of this approach.
Author Correction: Green and sustainable chitosan"“gum Arabic nanocomposites as efficient anticorrosive coatings for mild steel in saline media
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17386-7, published online 01 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Mohamed S. Hasanin was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to sido_sci@yahoo.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Electrochemistry and...
Phosphoinositide signal for lysosomal membrane repair
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Maintenance of lysosome membrane integrity is crucial for cell homeostasis, and lysosomal membrane permeabilization (LMP) is a hallmark of lysosome-related diseases. Tan and Finkel now uncover a novel phosphoinositide-initiated membrane tethering and lipid transport (PITT) pathway required to rapidly resolve LMP associated with lysosome damage.
Author Correction: Antioxidants (selenium and garlic) alleviated the adverse effects of tramadol on the reproductive system and oxidative stress markers in male rabbits
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16862-4, published online 17 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 3:. Poultry Physiology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Alexandria, Alexandria, Egypt. Affiliation 4:. Department...
Activity of selpercatinib in RET fusion-positive cancers confirmed
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. RET fusions are driver alterations found in several solid tumour types, including thyroid cancer subsets (5"“10%), non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC; 1"“2%) and other solid tumour types (<1%). In the phaseÂ I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, the RET kinase inhibitor selpercatinib showed activity in selected RET fusion-positive cancers, leading to an FDA Accelerated Approval of this drug for patients aged â‰¥12 years with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer or NSCLC. Now, updated data from this trial confirm the efficacy of selpercatinib in NSCLC and show promising activity in other types of RET fusion-positive solid tumours.
Publisher Correction: Combining multi-marker metabarcoding and digital holography to describe eukaryotic plankton across the Newfoundland Shelf
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17313-w, published online 29 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the Figures. FiguresÂ 1 and 2 were published as FigureÂ 4 and 1. As a result, FiguresÂ 2 and 3 were renumbered to FiguresÂ 3 and 4.
Regulatory non-coding RNAs: everything is possible, but what is important?
In recent years, the number of annotated noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) and RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) has increased dramatically. The wide range of RBPs identified highlights the enormous potential for RNA in virtually all aspects of cell biology, from transcriptional regulation to metabolic control. Yet, there is a growing gap between what is possible and what has been demonstrated to be functionally important. Here we highlight recent methodological developments in the study of RNA"“protein interactions, discuss the challenges and opportunities for exploring their functional roles, and provide our perspectives on what is needed to bridge the gap in this rapidly expanding field.
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Optimizing the dose and schedule of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer to allow global access
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab or nivolumab, which inhibit PD-1, have greatly improved survival for many patients with cancer, but are prohibitively expensive and unattainable for most of the global cancer population. Optimized dosing, with a reduced unit dose, less frequent schedule and/or shorter duration of treatment could reduce costs and potentially toxicity, thereby improving global access to effective cancer therapy.
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
Addressing drivers of healthcare utilization for neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome
Aim to reduce healthcare utilization (HU) for infants at risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) by 30% in 1 year and sustain for 2 years. Baseline data from three Level I & II newborn nurseries from January 2016 to June 2018 informed PDSA cycles from August 2018 to December 2021. Shewhart process control charts evaluated length of stay (LOS), pharmacologic treatment (PT) rates, direct cost (DC), process, and balancing measures for special cause variation (SCV).
