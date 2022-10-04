Local artists from across the Tri-Cities will gather at Cumberland Square Park on Saturday for the second Bristol in Bloom Appalachian Regional Art Festival. Marcy Parks, a local artist and the founder and festival organizer, explained that she started the festival as a way to spotlight local artists who might otherwise leave the Tri-Cities. The event provides them with an event through which they get to share and sell their art and connect with their fellow regional artists.

