Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Bristol in Bloom festival is Saturday in the park
Local artists from across the Tri-Cities will gather at Cumberland Square Park on Saturday for the second Bristol in Bloom Appalachian Regional Art Festival. Marcy Parks, a local artist and the founder and festival organizer, explained that she started the festival as a way to spotlight local artists who might otherwise leave the Tri-Cities. The event provides them with an event through which they get to share and sell their art and connect with their fellow regional artists.
Symphony of the Mountains continues fall season
Symphony of the Mountains continues its fall season Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, 23 with two performances of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony #3, the “Scottish Symphony.”. The first performance, at the new Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City, Tennessee, includes the Beethoven “Emperor Concerto” No. 5 for piano and orchestra.
Sunny Sweeney headlines Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time at BCMM on Oct. 13
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Sincerity marks the tantalizing voice of Sunny Sweeney. Hear the veteran country singer emote as such on her latest album, “Married Alone.” Sweeney plans to delve into her new record when she headlines Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time. Scheduled to stage at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Oct. 13, plentiful tickets remain available.
Hurley High closed for repairs; classes relocated
Hurley High School students are moving back where they began their education — at the combined elementary/middle school in the remote community in Buchanan County, Virginia. This move on Monday comes after a mysterious fire erupted in the ceiling of the 53-year-old Hurley High School around noon on Tuesday.
Penn hopes to help write winning formula against Cavaliers
EMORY, Va. – Few things in life make Emory & Henry receiver Tmahdae Penn happier than facing single-coverage from an opposing defense. “That always gets me hype,” Penn said. “I just focus in on the man in front of me.”. Flash back to the Sept. 24 thriller...
Washington County School Superintendent to retire in 2023
ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Virginia school Superintendent Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the end of Thursday's School Board meeting. It will be effective July 1, 2023, according to a written statement from the county School Board. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, staff and community was the driving...
Northeast State gets $1.6M cybersecurity training grant
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Northeast State Community College has received a $1.6 million cybersecurity education grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant is designed to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhances cybersecurity education in computer information technology programs, according to a written statement. Northeast was...
Struggling ETSU aims to 'finish' at VMI
One year after winning the Southern Conference championship, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have started the season with a 0-3 league mark. Tavon Matthews isn’t giving up just yet. “It’s a pretty big bummer, but miracles happen all the time and things can easily turn around for us,” said...
Patriots, Wolves advance to volleyball finals
Jenna Hare had 20 kills and 13 digs and Hannah Hodge added 12 kills and 19 digs to lead Sullivan East to a 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-14 District 1-AA elimination match victory over Volunteer at Unicoi County High School on Wednesday night. Sullivan East will play Tennessee High in the...
Tennessee High tops Sullivan East for District 1-AA title
ERWIN, Tenn. – Tennessee High volleyball coach Mary Johnson capped a week for the ages with a District 1-AA volleyball title Thursday night at Unicoi County High School. Johnson became the Vikings’ career leader in victories on Tuesday, moving past predecessor Peggy Dempsey, and then smiled when she saw Dempsey in attendance for a 25-19, 27-25, 25-17 championship victory against Sullivan East two days later.
Remembering the legend of Butcher Hollow - Loretta Lynn
I saw Loretta Lynn perform at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown Bristol in 1997. Just before the show, we got a chance to talk on the phone for an interview with this newspaper. She was a delight, with the robust energy of a little girl. Lynn died...
Pinkout makes point that 'Cancer is beatable'
BRISTOL, Tenn. – At halftime of the King University men’s soccer match with Converse University on Wednesday, students held a Pinkout Cancer Awareness ceremony with the American Cancer Society to recognize the members of their community who have battled and survived cancer. Cancer survivor Lori Byington, director of...
Prep Football: Rebels go from OT win to facing Holston in same week
Having entered the second half of the 2022 high school football season, the Patrick Henry Rebels have been a second-half team as of late. They trailed the John Battle Trojans by a 20-18 margin after two quarters on Sept. 23 and dominated the final 24 minutes in a 54-20 triumph.
Prep Roundup: Patriots, Wolves advance to volleyball finals; John Battle girls win cross country meet
Jenna Hare had 20 kills and 13 digs and Hannah Hodge added 12 kills and 19 digs to lead Sullivan East to a 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-14 District 1-AA elimination match victory over Volunteer at Unicoi County High School on Wednesday night. Sullivan East will play Tennessee High in the...
Bristol man receives 264-month prison sentence
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced to 264 months in prison by Judge Clifton L. Corner in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, according to a written statement. As...
