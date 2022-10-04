Read full article on original website
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Constantly exhausted? Try these five foods that help you sleep better
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
Slide 1 of 11: When you're eating three meals a day and possibly some snacks in between, your body needs an outlet for the components of food you don't really need. Unfortunately, when the body is unable to release this waste with ease—in other words, you struggle to have a healthy bowel movement—you may feel bloated, backed up, and ultimately constipated. And as we all know, experiencing constipation is no fun for anyone. But what causes constipation, and what foods can we incorporate into our routines to provide relief and avoid a backup in the bathroom?"Constipation can be due to a lack of fluid intake. Staying adequately hydrated is important for optimal digestion," explains Sydney Greene, MS, RD, who specializes in chronic digestive issues. Some other factors Greene notes that can cause frequent constipation include a lack of physical activity as well as a highly processed, fat-rich diet.One way to try and better regulate your digestion is to reassess what you're eating each day. For instance, in addition to drinking more water to get more fluids, increasing your fiber intake can lead to more regular bowel movements, as fiber plays a major role in maintaining bowel health. This can lower your chances of becoming backed up and make it easier for your stool to pass through.If you ever run into the issue of not being able to go to the bathroom for a long period of time but are unsure of which foods might help, try any of these 10 foods to relieve your constipation symptoms.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
Inflammation can lead to a range of health issues. On the short term side of things, it’s just plain painful, but when the problem becomes chronic, it may even result in serious disease. While inflammation can affect nearly every aspect of our health, one of the major factors it can play a role in is gut health. And oftentimes, it’s caused by the food you eat. That’s why if you struggle with digestive issues like chronic bloating, one of the first places you should look for the root of the problem is your diet.
New Delhi: Cucumber water, as we know, is increasingly gaining popularity among dieters and health enthusiasts alike owing to its many potential health benefits. Perhaps, cucumber water has been used for a very long time before the infused water craze began. Also known as cucumber infused water or cucumber detox water, this natural health tonic can help you stay hydrated, lose weight, lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Research has shown that people with type 2 diabetes could lower their blood sugar levels by eating cucumber.
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
Losing weight healthily is all about nourishing your body with the right foods while exercising regularly. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians and other health experts for two go-to foods to eat each day to support a healthy gut, metabolism, and provide you with necessary energy on your weight loss journey. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
On the other hand, the daily consumption of some dishes can increase the risk of developing the disease. A study carried out by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, found that drinking a glass of milk or eating a pot of yogurt every day decreases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 10% and 6%, respectively.
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Losing weight healthily is possible for many after reevaluating their diets, and this often means replacing junk foods with more nutrient-rich options. In order to prevent further weight gain in your midsection or gaining more belly fat, doctors, nutritionists and dietitians stress avoiding foods that have no nutritional benefits, and we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 of these common foods.
As parents, it can be tough knowing your toddler is sick and is in discomfort. Your first instinct will be to relieve them and make them feel well again. Among many diseases they could face, the common “cold and cough” is something they will deal with every now and then. There are several natural cold and cough remedies for toddlers that can definitely help them feel better. Read up about your best options here!
Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. You are reading: Can a person with diabetes eat bananas | Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out. The views on the consumption...
Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil, is well-known for its numerous health benefits, ranging from inflammation reduction to blood sugar balance to cardiovascular health promotion. Olive oil lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, aids weight loss, prevents strokes, and reverses Alzheimer’s disease-related memory loss. Its high concentration of monounsaturated fats (or MUFAs) and polyphenol chemicals allows it to provide these benefits.
Looking to shed a few extra pounds? We look at whether protein is good for weight loss, and how to get more from your diet
You are reading: Plant based diet and sugar | CAN YOU EAT SUGAR ON A PLANT BASED DIET?. Sugar is present in all the foods that contain carbohydrates, including whole foods like vegetables and fruits. However, sugars are not always healthy and don’t enjoy a good reputation in fitness circles. This begs the question: can you eat sugar on a plant-based diet?
