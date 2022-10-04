ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Artist unveils 12-room mansion covered in doodles

An artist has given a new meaning to the words “drawing room” by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent.The setting provides ideal camouflage, although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.His doodle house also features matching bedsheets, while his bathrooms and kitchen area are also covered in drawings.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNLSue Barker wishes her A Question of Sport departure was ‘handled better’ by BBCSacheen Littlefeather: Actress who rejected Oscar for Marlon Brando dies
thespruce.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

Sofa vs. Couch: What's the Difference?

You may hear the words "sofa" and "couch" used interchangeably in everyday life, but is there actually a difference between the two? We spoke with a number of designers to find out. Below, the pros share what a sofa and couch have in common and also comment on how the two terms—and pieces—vary. At the end of the day, however, you should feel free to use whichever word comes most naturally to you; the terms are commonly accepted as interchangeable by most people. As designers say, though, sofa is a more formal piece primarily placed in a living room or family room, while a couch is a casual, lounge-friendly piece that belongs in the bedroom, office, or library.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
SHOPPING
The Independent

9 best outdoor Christmas lights for an extra touch of seasonal sparkle

Wherever you stand on the scale of tasteful to tacky, there’s no denying the sight of a front porch, garden fence or indeed a whole house done up in Christmas lights brings seasonal cheer. There’s a wealth of weatherproof lighting on the market, from subtle ditsy fairy lights up to sculptural pieces made for grand-scale winter wonderland scenes that’ll have the neighbours talking.With modern LED lights, some of the pieces we tested were surprisingly low voltage for their brightness, meaning lower running costs. You can choose battery-operated lights if you don’t want to worry about running a cable into your...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Balmoral remains almost untouched since the Queen’s death: Charles is surrounded by his mother’s treasures including a ship in a bottle and her upcycled sofa cushions – but has added new armchairs as he makes the estate his own

From the golden antique clock on the mantlepiece to the Queen's upcycled sofa cushions, a newly released snap of King Charles at Balmoral shows little has changed at the castle since his mother's death last month. The monarch, who is just under a month into his reign, welcomed Linda Dessau...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
domino

The Best Storage Carts on Amazon Work as Nightstands, Bars, and Tiny Libraries

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Utility-chic rolling storage carts can handle just about any organization headache you throw at them. Need to conjure a pantry in a tiny kitchen or corral bathroom and laundry products? Grab a cart. Want a movable kids’ library or crafting station? Get some wheels. Need a hardworking bedside table or a modern spot to display your cocktail gear? Cart, cart!
SHOPPING

