Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the West to impose pre-emptive sanctions on Russia, claiming Moscow officials have started to “prepare their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.The Ukrainian president denied having urged strikes on Russia, claiming that an earlier remark had been mistranslated.“You must use preventive kicks,” he told the BBC, referring to sanctions, “not attacks”.He had earlier called for Nato to take preventive action to preclude Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon. Kyiv later clarified that he had meant sanctions, adding that Ukraine would never call for a nuclear attack.Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin...

POLITICS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO