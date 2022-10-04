ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday

Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options

Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
