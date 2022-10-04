The annual youth-only firearms weekend for deer hunters is this weekend, October 8th and 9th, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Youth who are 15 years old or younger may use modern firearms, muzzleloaders, crossbows or archery equipment this weekend and those ages 12 to 15 must have a current Kentucky hunting license and deer permit. A Hunter Education certification is also required. Children ages 11 and under are license exempt.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO