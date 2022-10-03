Read full article on original website
Related
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Michigan’s Got 4 of the Nation’s Top 100 Haunted Houses
Crisp air. Crunching leaves. Pumpkin spice. There are several things we can count on as we descend into fall in Michigan. Haunted houses are another, and Michigan has more than its fair share of awesome ones. In fact, according to farandwide.com, we've got four of the nation's Top 100!. Ready...
Light or blight? Michigan woman told no more decorations
A Haslett holiday hallmark is no more, following complaints and a cease and desist letter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight
The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’
Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
Michigan Ranks High On List Of Most Live Music-Obsessed States
Michigan is obsessed with live music and there is actual proof to back that statement up. The Great Lakes State did not come in at number one, but Michigan did make the top 10 on a list of The Most & Least Live Music Obsessed States. So how exactly was...
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
Michigan’s Quaint Eateries: The Roadside Cafe’s, 1900-1950s
Where would you rather go for a bite to eat: a restaurant or a café? Hold it – isn’t a café also a restaurant? Yeah, sure, but you can’t call some restaurants cafés…..can ya?. For instance, a restaurant that specializes in fine dining...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
wcsx.com
Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Temperatures to Drop 20 Degrees – Here’s Where
I’m absolutely loving this warm weather in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is fairly rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many folks across the state taking advantage of the warm spell by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0