Read full article on original website
Related
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
Phone Arena
Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?
That’s it, folks! This year, Google’s more reasonably priced flagship phones get a legitimate chance to make up some ground in the tough fight against Apple’s flagships in the US, as well as the UK and Europe due to the sky-high prices of the iPhone 14 series outside of North America.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
iPhone owners are getting this cool free Google upgrade
Google delivers more useful app widgets than you can wave a Lock Screen at
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
PC Magazine
Your Smart Home Devices May Soon Play Nice With Each Other
The Connectivity Standards Alliance this week released Matter 1.0—a new connectivity standard that aims to seamlessly connect smart home products. The global, open-source standard promises to allow web-connected devices from different manufacturers to simply and securely communicate. "What started as a mission to unravel the complexities of connectivity has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Here’s the Google Pixel Watch App
We instructed you we’d preserve refreshing the hyperlink that Fitbit shared to assist us setup a Pixel Watch and properly, it’s now reside. You can set up the Pixel Watch app instantly, earlier than Google absolutely exhibits off the system. There isn’t a lot of a necessity to...
ZDNet
'Happy emoji': How Google Assistant is getting an upgrade with the Pixel 7
Google has officially launched its newest lineup of Pixel devices – the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. In addition to the hardware, Google has announced improvements to its Assistant's AI capabilities that will make using your voice to get tasks done on your devices a more seamless experience.
Microsoft Edge update improves your defenses while browsing the web
Microsoft just released an update for Edge that brings the browser to version 106. The update improves security and adds the ability to show more work results in the address bar.
Google’s redesigned Home app accidentally rolls out already, with Pixel Tablet assets in tow
Google teased that it has a redesigned Home app in the works this week and that you would soon be able to sign up to join the beta. It looks like someone at the company hit some buttons early, as someone has already received the new app via a Play Store update—complete with a warning that it’s a confidential internal build that is not meant to be shared with others. This gives us a first glimpse of the new app in action.
CNET
Google's James Park: The Pixel Watch Is Just the Beginning of Fitbit's Crossover
Google's first Pixel smartwatch has been a long time coming: It was in 2014 that Google first developed Android Wear. But the Pixel Watch, revealed at Google's fall Pixel event, feels like a new idea. Running on Fitbit's health and fitness platform and boasting a much-improved design, the Pixel Watch seems refined, advanced and very much an Apple Watch competitor. Is it also the future of Fitbit and fitness wearables?
Android Headlines
Google Removed All Videos From The Stadia YouTube Channel
Stadia’s YouTube channel is the next victim of Google after the company officially announced the service would be shut down. After months of back and forth and various speculations, Google finally confirmed the death of Stadia. This is while Google announced in early August that it has no plans to shut down Stadia. However, the service is now heading to Google’s graveyard, and its YouTube channel is also joining.
Android Authority
How to request a Stadia refund — before it's too late
Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia has only been around for a few years, since the end of 2019. Sadly, the search giant has decided to phase out Stadia, mentioning the platform will stop operating after January 18, 2023. But what will happen to all the Stadia purchases we’ve already made? It turns out Google will be offering refunds for most purchases. Let’s get into the details.
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Google's new Security & Privacy pane for Android is coming soon
Google used its Pixel 7 launch to introduce a slew of new hardware, but the software was still part of the event with a focus mostly on security. Google is redesigning its security panel and combining it with the privacy section. It's something we've known about since April, but the new announcement says this change will be landing on devices soon.
PC Magazine
Amazon's Scout Robot Stops Making Deliveries
Amazon is halting deliveries made by its six-wheeled Scout robot as it retools the program. As Bloomberg reports, the 400-person Scout team is in the process of being disbanded, and team members will be offered new jobs within Amazon wherever possible. A spokesperson says Amazon is not ending the Scout...
daystech.org
Facebook Detects 400 Android and iOS Apps Stealing Users Log-in Credentials
Meta Platforms on Friday disclosed that it had recognized over 400 malicious apps on Android and iOS that it stated focused on-line customers with the objective of stealing their Facebook login data. “These apps had been listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store and disguised as photograph...
PC Magazine
The Best Cheap Gaming Monitors for 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Fast-reaction games like Valorant and Apex Legends keep soaring in popularity—and so does the demand for the highest possible frame rates to stay competitive. To that end, more gamers than ever are wondering where they can get an ace of a gaming monitor for the right price, packing a high refresh rate and low input lag.
Comments / 0