Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Michigan’s Got 4 of the Nation’s Top 100 Haunted Houses
Crisp air. Crunching leaves. Pumpkin spice. There are several things we can count on as we descend into fall in Michigan. Haunted houses are another, and Michigan has more than its fair share of awesome ones. In fact, according to farandwide.com, we've got four of the nation's Top 100!. Ready...
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
Michigan Ranks High On List Of Most Live Music-Obsessed States
Michigan is obsessed with live music and there is actual proof to back that statement up. The Great Lakes State did not come in at number one, but Michigan did make the top 10 on a list of The Most & Least Live Music Obsessed States. So how exactly was...
Michigan’s Quaint Eateries: The Roadside Cafe’s, 1900-1950s
Where would you rather go for a bite to eat: a restaurant or a café? Hold it – isn’t a café also a restaurant? Yeah, sure, but you can’t call some restaurants cafés…..can ya?. For instance, a restaurant that specializes in fine dining...
RELATED PEOPLE
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Michiganders: Don’t Use Your Fireplace Until You Do This First
There are countless reasons most of us love wood-burning fireplaces. The warmth. The ambience. The romance. The list goes on and on. If your home has a wood-burning fireplace, we're coming to the part of the year where it's tempting to light that first fire of the season and enjoy it. But are you sure it's safe to do so?
Michigan Lottery On The Line – Man Ignores Call About $100K Win
This may change your mind about not answering calls from unknown numbers. A Michigan man recently ignored a call from an unknown number, as it turns out - it was the Michigan Lottery calling to inform him of a $100,000 win. According to FOX 5 New York, the Washtenaw County...
Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors
Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Live from Michigan, It’s Saturday Night!”: Michiganders on SNL
People love to hate on Saturday Night Live. How it's "not funny anymore", or "not as good as it used to be". It's hard to argue with the show's longevity though. SNL just launched into its 48th season of entertaining late-night viewers in the middle of the weekend. Since 1975,...
Have Fun At These Timely Fall Festivals In Mid Michigan
Fall is a beautiful time of year in mid Michigan. With the arrival of the fall colors also comes pumpkins, cider, apples, bonfires and fall festivals. Halloween is big in our household. We love decorating for it and celebrating Halloween. This year I think I am going to go as Colonel Sanders for Halloween.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
The Purple Gang is Michigan’s Most Notorious Gangster Family You’ve Never Heard About
It's amazing that growing up, in history courses, watching the History Channel, I've never heard of the Purple Gang. Al Capone, yeah. John Dillinger, Of Course. All the families of New York, New Jersey, and Chicago, absolutely. But how is it possible, that one family of gangsters from Michigan could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays
As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
Michigan Investigators Seized Gaming Machines During Raids
Just when you think it's safe to gamble in Michigan, you come to find out that illegal gambling was taking place at several Michigan gas stations. I'm not much of a gambler myself even though I've actually won a few times. And I'm talking about few and far between. Thank...
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan
Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0