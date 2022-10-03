Read full article on original website
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
Have Fun At These Timely Fall Festivals In Mid Michigan
Fall is a beautiful time of year in mid Michigan. With the arrival of the fall colors also comes pumpkins, cider, apples, bonfires and fall festivals. Halloween is big in our household. We love decorating for it and celebrating Halloween. This year I think I am going to go as Colonel Sanders for Halloween.
Popular Lansing-Area Halloween Display Outlawed As Blight After Neighbor Complains
The front-yard Halloween display of a Lansing-area home, which has become a local favorite in recent years, has been labeled as blight and shut down by local authorities after a neighbor formally complained, according to the owner of the display property. Cheryl Gray Underwood, who owns the home and puts...
Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors
Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays
As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
Michigan Ranks High On List Of Most Live Music-Obsessed States
Michigan is obsessed with live music and there is actual proof to back that statement up. The Great Lakes State did not come in at number one, but Michigan did make the top 10 on a list of The Most & Least Live Music Obsessed States. So how exactly was...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Here are a Few Things To Do in Lansing Without Wifi
If we had to do it, humans can live more than a month without food and several days without water, but according to a new survey, we can only handle maybe a few hours without WiFi. What the heck!. The poll asked people what essentials they absolutely needed. The responses...
“Live from Michigan, It’s Saturday Night!”: Michiganders on SNL
People love to hate on Saturday Night Live. How it's "not funny anymore", or "not as good as it used to be". It's hard to argue with the show's longevity though. SNL just launched into its 48th season of entertaining late-night viewers in the middle of the weekend. Since 1975,...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Mansion with a Hideous Past
This 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion – nicknamed “Sweet Hollow” - was built on 27 acres in 1938 by attorney Francis Plimpton. He included a dollhouse in the back for the kids to play in. When Francis passed away in 1982, his wife continued living there until she passed in 1995.
Fall Driving Hazards Michigan Drivers Should be Aware of
We all know that the days get shorter in the fall and you know what this means? You'll be driving in the dark much more often. And with the time change coming very soon, nighttime hours can be the worst time to drive just about anywhere. The most important thing...
The Purple Gang is Michigan’s Most Notorious Gangster Family You’ve Never Heard About
It's amazing that growing up, in history courses, watching the History Channel, I've never heard of the Purple Gang. Al Capone, yeah. John Dillinger, Of Course. All the families of New York, New Jersey, and Chicago, absolutely. But how is it possible, that one family of gangsters from Michigan could...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Michigan This Weekend: Live Music, Speed, and Fall Fests Galore
Looks to be a perfect early fall weekend to be out and about in Michigan! Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of September 30 through October 2, 2022. From now through the end of October, downtown Marshall is transformed into...
