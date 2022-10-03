ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays

As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
The Game 730 AM WVFN

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

