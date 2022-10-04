Read full article on original website
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Three area counties institute burn bans
Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 6
The Blinn-Bryan Theatre TROUPE opens its season with Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz,” a film noir-inspired play. Oct. 13-15 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center. For ages 12 and older. $5. blinn.edu/boxoffice. Winterizing Your Garden, 6:30 p.m., Larry J....
Rudder, Brenham's district showdowns headline Week 7 high school football schedule
Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play is still in its early stages, Week 7 is a great example of what Youngs meant with Rudder and Brenham each in big games.
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 15 sec ago.
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5
The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
Public invited to 21 Steps Run-Walk event and tour Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Members of a local veteran’s memorial committee are hoping to continue to raise funds for a symbolic tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which will be represented through a Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial once they reach their goal. The NFG Veterans Memorial Committee invites all Brazos...
Texas A&M doubles duo Hilderbrand-Schachter reach quarterfinals at ITA Men’s All-American
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 21 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter beat Columbia’s No. 27 Max Westphal and Theo Winegar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) in the doubles round of 16 on Thursday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand and...
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 44, Pflugerville Hendrickson JV A 12
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Cougar JV Maroon football team’s 44-12 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson JV A on Thursday. Gage Boyd caught two TD passes for the Tigers, while Colton Chmelar and Jordan Ramirez each caught one. Chmelar...
Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 5, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Brazos Valley TROUPE presents world premiere of 'Murder at Play'
Combine theater, a murder mystery, a dash of comedy and a message about free speech vs. government control and you get the world premiere of a new play at Brazos Valley TROUPE in Bryan on Friday. “Murder at Play” is by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood. It is a play...
Enrollment for Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program runs through Oct. 21
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened enrollment for its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Oct. 21, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area,...
Bryan ISD rezoning request dependent on city council approval
The Bryan Independent School District and the city of Bryan, each released statements this week regarding the school district’s plan to move forward with a request to build a new maintenance and transportation facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818. In two previous meetings, the city’s...
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams ready to roll into 2022-23 season
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams have high expectations, because of a bevy of young talent led by incoming freshman Baylor Nelson. “He’s a great addition for us,” A&M men’s coach Jay Holmes said. “So far he’s been everything as advertised. We’re going to be a lot different team with him, but that whole freshman class is going to be special for us I think.”
Texas A&M doubles team advances at ITA Men’s All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s 25th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter beat Florida State’s Youcef Rihana and Alex Bulte 6-3, 4-6 (10-8) on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships. Hilderbrand and Schachter will face Columbia’s No. 21 Max...
Aggie women's swimming and diving team opens season with victory over Cougars
The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team opened the season with a 166-123 victory over Houston on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies won 15 of 16 events. Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 41.74 seconds. Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:48.75) and 200 backstroke (1:59.67). Theall won the 200 butterfly (1:59.62) and 100 butterfly (53.85), and Abby Grottle won the 1,000 freestyle (10:07.28) and 500 freestyle (4:56.84).
Aggie volleyball team to hold Dig Pink Match on Oct. 22
The Texas A&M volleyball team will hold its annual Dig Pink Match at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 against Kentucky at Reed Arena. The event held in conjunction with The Side-Out Foundation raises money to fight breast cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to...
Texas A&M baseball team announces 2023 nonconference schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team will open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies announced their upcoming nonconference schedule Wednesday, which includes three games at the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. A&M will face Louisville on March 3, Texas Tech on March 4 and Michigan on March 5 at the tournament. A&M also will host Texas on March 28.
