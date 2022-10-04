Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 announced that because of the hard work of Fire Chief Michael Sanders and the volunteer firemen of District 1, it now has a rating of 5, which is the best rating the district has ever had since its start back in 1972. These men have taken a 10 rating and brought it down to a 5 in five short years. It took a lot of hard work and long hours to achieve this. This should help everyone in the district by lowering the amount they pay on their insurance.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO