Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lyles Scholarship will benefit business and nursing students
Laurence Wynder of Natchitoches is the inaugural recipient of the Mary Ann Lyles Memorial Scholarship, created to benefit a student pursuing a career in business administration or nursing at Northwestern State University or Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – Natchitoches campus. Wynder earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies at NSU in 2020 and is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in practical nursing at BPCC.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fire Service and BPCC Career Programs-Two Great Open Houses!
Two different stalwarts of our community, the Fire Service and the Natchitoches campus of Bossier Community College, formerly the Central Louisiana Technical & Community College, held adjacent open houses at the college’s campus and the neighboring Fire Training Center. The synergistic combination provided an evening of fun, education, and opportunity.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Young at Heart October Meeting
The monthly Young at Heart luncheon for seniors was held Oct. 5 at the First United Methodist Church. Cast members from the NSU production of Godspell entertained the group with musical selections from the production. The Bostick-Bradley Circle provided fall-themed decorations. October birthdays were celebrated by Ellis Melder and Wanda...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Area Veterans Clean Up Parks
No matter what branch of the military one chooses, the primary mission is to defend the U.S. and its interests. While the military is defined as the armed forces, many Veterans have continued to provide public services after safeguarding our country. This article highlights one group of Veterans who still live out their mission by giving their time to the local community, right here in Natchitoches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Oct. 9-15
Oct. 9 – Soccer vs. Nicholls, Lady Demon Soccer Complex, 1 p.m. Oct. 10 – Classes resume after fall break. Oct. 11 – Natchitoches Civil Rights History in the 1950s and 1960s: A talk Mr. Edward Ward, Jr., Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 5 p.m. Oct. 13 –...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Child Advocacy Program with the Community Counseling Center
The Child Advocacy Program would like to inform Natchitoches that the program will be coming around to spread domestic violence awareness facts and take pictures on Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 AM-3 PM at the Community Counseling Center at Cane River, located at 830 4th St in Natchitoches. For more information call (318) 214-4002.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU releases DEI Strategic Plan
Northwestern State University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity has developed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Plan. The plan provides a comprehensive outline of the university’s commitment to increasing diversity among students faculty, staff, and administration. In addition, the plan will integrate diversity and inclusion throughout the academic curriculum, ensure that diversity and inclusion are reflected in policies, procedures, budgeting, and university operations and lastly foster a more inclusive campus environment.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches, Louisiana took her first breath in heaven on October 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe, Louisiana to Nena and Arvel McQuillin on January 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – October 5, 2022
Service: Saturday, October 15 at 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Service: October 8 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 108 Church St. in Natchez. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Memories of Natchitoches Parish swamp rekindled by Ouchley’s excellent read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, written by retired wildlife biologist Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 improves fire rating, looks for more volunteers
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 announced that because of the hard work of Fire Chief Michael Sanders and the volunteer firemen of District 1, it now has a rating of 5, which is the best rating the district has ever had since its start back in 1972. These men have taken a 10 rating and brought it down to a 5 in five short years. It took a lot of hard work and long hours to achieve this. This should help everyone in the district by lowering the amount they pay on their insurance.
kalb.com
High school students in Vernon Parish learning about careers in farm life
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Nearly 150 students from around Vernon Parish ditched the classroom and put their boots on for a day at the farm. This is the ninth year Porter and Sons Ranch played host to high school juniors and seniors from around Vernon Parish. Farm Day takes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
TAPPEDTOBER
It’s Official! TappedTober is back for 2022 presented by the Cane River Waterway Commission! Clear your calendars for Saturday October 15th as we once again rock the Natchitoches Riverfront Stage. This annual event is known for its family-friendly environment, top-notch entertainment, and ever-expanding beer and wine tasting selections, without missing a second of everyone’s favorite fall activity, football, on the gigantic riverfront screen. Headlining this year’s musical lineup is country legend, Tracy Lawrence, brought to you by Cunningham Insurance and Ameriprise! Visit our website at http://www.thetappedtober.com or find us on Facebook @Tappedtober for the latest information.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Melrose Fall Festival – 2022
Join us on October 15th and 16th at Melrose Fall Festival located on the grounds at historic Melrose on the Cane. Melrose Fall Festival will host over 50 vendors who will be selling handcrafted items. You’ll find original artwork, candles, jams, jewelry, seasonal home décor, and more – it’s the perfect way to kick start your holiday shopping! There will also be food vendors, an arts and crafts table for kids, a photo backdrop, and home tours. (Tours are not included in the price of admission).
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU Middle Lab announces First Nine Weeks Honor Roll
NSU Middle Lab is proud to present the following students who made the Honor Roll for the 1st 9 weeks of the school year. 8th grade – Alison Key, Tony Miller, Camille Procell. 7th grade – Kimoni Ajise, Emma Bush, Grant Cedars, Jayce Matt, Riya Weber, James Wilkerson.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 2022 National Night Out – a Great Opportunity to Meet Your Neighbors!
Natchitoches celebrated National Night Out in grand style on Tuesday, October 4. There were celebrations throughout the city. The events were Natchitoches’ version of the Nationwide National Night Out in which citizens are encouraged to get to know one another better in a fun, neighborly atmosphere. The city’s events...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Top 100 member Willis, NSU’s gentle giant, dies at 42
During his time on the football field at Northwestern State, Ahmad Willis terrorized opposing offenses in general and quarterbacks in particular. Away from the field, in the words of his younger brother, one of the Demons’ most productive sack artists was “a quiet, gentle teddy bear.”. “My brother...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Alost family recognized at Oct. 1 game
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will honor the legacy of Dr. Robert Alost, the 16th president of Northwestern, who led the university from 1986 to 1996, by naming the school’s new academic building Robert Alost Hall. The Robert Alost Memorial Scholarship has been established by friends and family. Dr. Alost’s sons were recognized on the field during the Oct. 1 football game. From left are Stan Alost, NSU Director of Development Jill Bankston, NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones, Wes Lost and Mike Alost.
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fire Department Open House: Thursday night
The City of Natchitoches Fire Department will hold its 4th Annual Fire Prevention Open House on Thursday, Oct. 6th from 5:30-8pm at the Fire Training Center located at 6587 Hwy 1 Bypass on the BPCC campus. The event includes:. Kids obstacle course. Food and drinks. Fire safety information. Live fire...
Comments / 0