Cara Delevingne Stuns On The Red Carpet For Fashion Week After Recent Concerns For Her Health

Splash News

Cara Delevingne is back to making headlines for all the right reasons following fans’ ongoing recent concern about her mental health, as the 30-year-old model and actress looked incredible on the red carpet while promoting her Cara Loves Karl collection during Paris Fashion Week.

The Only Murders in the Building actress attended a party on September 27th to celebrate her collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld’s fashion house, which was first unveiled during New York Fashion Week last month. And it’s clear to see that she took a lot of sartorial inspiration from the late German designer who was at the helm at Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019, as his signature style consisted of sharp, tailored, monochrome pieces.

The Paper Towns actress went for a chic all-black color palette, and wore a longline black blazer with a very plunging front, criss-cross strap detailing at the neck, and a waist-cinching belt, finished off with some very fierce black over-the-knee boots.

Cara's hair got a little color refresh too, as her signature blonde hair was toned down to an almost auburn hue, which we think is the perfect choice now that we are going into the fall season! And speaking of color, the English model added a splash of color with a bold red lip to add even more drama to the look.

The Suicide Squad actress was keen to show off the versatility of the collection, as she showed off an alternative way to style the blazer on her Instagram account. As opposed to wearing the blazer as a dress, Cara paired it with some sharp black pants and sophisticated black heeled pumps, while opting to forgo the red lipstick and instead, choosing a soft pink hue. Looks like smart business attire or fun partywear can both be achieved with the Cara Loves Karl collection!

In addition to the pieces modeled by the Vogue cover star, some of the highlights from the collection include black skinny jeans, black (you see the theme here!) biker boots, and a black cropped denim jacket. Those wanting a little more color may be interested in the white 'transformer' shirt or the off-white shearling crossbody bag.