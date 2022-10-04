ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cara Delevingne Stuns On The Red Carpet For Fashion Week After Recent Concerns For Her Health

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMwMo_0iLDoSbF00
Splash News

Cara Delevingne is back to making headlines for all the right reasons following fans’ ongoing recent concern about her mental health, as the 30-year-old model and actress looked incredible on the red carpet while promoting her Cara Loves Karl collection during Paris Fashion Week.

The Only Murders in the Building actress attended a party on September 27th to celebrate her collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld’s fashion house, which was first unveiled during New York Fashion Week last month. And it’s clear to see that she took a lot of sartorial inspiration from the late German designer who was at the helm at Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019, as his signature style consisted of sharp, tailored, monochrome pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4bDa_0iLDoSbF00

The Paper Towns actress went for a chic all-black color palette, and wore a longline black blazer with a very plunging front, criss-cross strap detailing at the neck, and a waist-cinching belt, finished off with some very fierce black over-the-knee boots.

Cara's hair got a little color refresh too, as her signature blonde hair was toned down to an almost auburn hue, which we think is the perfect choice now that we are going into the fall season! And speaking of color, the English model added a splash of color with a bold red lip to add even more drama to the look.

The Suicide Squad actress was keen to show off the versatility of the collection, as she showed off an alternative way to style the blazer on her Instagram account. As opposed to wearing the blazer as a dress, Cara paired it with some sharp black pants and sophisticated black heeled pumps, while opting to forgo the red lipstick and instead, choosing a soft pink hue. Looks like smart business attire or fun partywear can both be achieved with the Cara Loves Karl collection!

In addition to the pieces modeled by the Vogue cover star, some of the highlights from the collection include black skinny jeans, black (you see the theme here!) biker boots, and a black cropped denim jacket. Those wanting a little more color may be interested in the white 'transformer' shirt or the off-white shearling crossbody bag.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Dramatic Hair Transformation In 2 Form-Fitting Outfits At Milan Fashion Week

Just when we thought we had seen it all, Kim Kardashian shocked fans with another dramatic hair transformation! The 41-year-old Skims founder has gone for yet another hair-over, seemingly going for the chop and changing her long, straight, platinum blonde locks to a shorter and more voluminous, 60s-inspired ‘do. And we have to say that we think she looks better than ever! How does she do it?!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Cara Delevingne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Paris Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Red Carpet For#German#Chanel#English#Suicide Squad
shefinds

4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40

This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Zendaya Sparkles In A Sheer Crystal-Embellished Bodysuit For Paris Fashion Week: 'The Valentino Girl'

Some of our favorite Zendaya outfits of the year include pieces by Valentino, such as her vintage 90s black-and-white gown at the Euphoria premiere back in January, or a standout bubblegum pink minidress with matching boots for the luxury brand’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear ad campaign. Now, we have yet *another* Valentino ensemble to add to our list of epic Zendaya fits, as the Dune actress, 26, arrived to Paris Fashion Week in a sheer, sultry and shimmering bodysuit adorned with the brand’s classic monogram.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kanye West Threatens Justin Bieber Over Wife Hailey Bieber: 'Get Your Girl Before I Get Mad'

Kanye West is dragging even more people into his latest drama-filled social media post saga. Earlier this week, it all started when the rapper (legally known as Ye), 45, debuted his newest Yeezy collection at Paris Fashion Week, and caused controversy with shirts and other pieces that displayed the racist phrase, “White Lives Matter” on them in bold lettering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Makeup Mistakes That Age You Instantly Over 40, According To Celebrity MUAs

While makeup products have the power to take years off your look and highlight your best features, they could also accidentally draw eyes to wrinkling and signs of aging. We checked in with celebrity and professional makeup artists for tips and suggestions regarding avoiding looking older over 40 with common, easy-to-make makeup mistakes. Read on for insight and suggestions from Victoria DiPietro, cosmetologist and owner of Bella Angel (whose clients include Chelsea Handler, Elizabeth Banks, Bridgit Mendler and more), and Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist, author, and beauty instructor.
MAKEUP
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Robin Roberts Left 'GMA'

Robin Roberts has finally revealed why she was missing from Good Morning America last week, after fans were growing concerned about her unexplained absence from the show. However, it doesn’t look like there was any cause for concern after all, as the 61-year-old GMA host said that she was simply busy working on another project!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
4K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy