Jessica Simpson Just Opened Up About Her 100-Lb Weight Loss Transformation: 'I Needed To Get My Eating Habits Right'

Splash News

Jessica Simpson has finally addressed her epic – albeit slightly controversial – 100-lb weight loss transformation for the first time, after some fans grew concerned that her ever-shrinking frame was a sign that she had taken things a little too far.

The 42-year-old performer turned fashion designer opened up about her impressive weight loss journey that she embarked on in 2019 after giving birth to her third child in a candid interview with Extra. Although the interview was mainly to promote her latest Jessica Simpson Collection clothing range, it naturally extended to the subject of her weight, which she told Extra‘s Terri Seymour was something she would never get used to despite over 20 years in the spotlight.

“Why are people obsessed with your weight and how you look? Have you gotten used to it?” Seymour asked, to which Simpson replied, “Oh, gosh, no. Would any woman? I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.'”

The secret to Jessica Simpson’s weight loss

Jessica, to her credit, wasn’t shy about talking about her weight loss journey, revealing that it was predominantly down to a healthy, balanced diet. “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” the “A Public Affair” singer explained, before going on to say that her new shape and size has not only given her a lot more energy, but has also made her feel and look younger, while allowing her to get back into some of her old clothes from her past!

"I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually," the Open Book author added, in reference to children Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, who she shares with husband Eric Johnson. "I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!"

Although Jessica's clothing business is thriving, we *could* see her going back to her performing roots in the not-so-distant future, as she also teased that something big "that gets me back in the entertainment business," to use her words, is coming soon! "There is a big, proud moment that I can’t share yet," Jessica said. "But it is something I’ve manifested since 2007 and it is about to be out into the world. I can’t say it yet, but you’ll know actually really soon, so it’s not one of those things that I’m teasing. You don’t have to wait long." How exciting!