Read full article on original website
Related
Debunking the dangerous myth that refugees are an economic burden in Lebanon
In July, Lebanon’s Minister of the Displaced announced a plan to force 15,000 Syrian refugees a month to return to their home country, against their wishes if need be. While the plan hasn’t gone anywhere – and it’s not clear if it ever will – it’s emblematic of an increasingly hostile environment for refugees in Lebanon, one that has seen rising reports of violence and discrimination against them.
Iran’s crackdown, Syria’s cholera outbreak, and US jobs for refugees: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. ‘Modesty’ death sparks protests, crackdown in Iran. Iranians took to the streets, TikTok, and Twitter this week in an outburst of anti-government sentiment prompted by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the “morality police” in Tehran for wearing immodest clothing. Officials say Amini (whose Kurdish name was Zhina) died after suffering a heart attack in custody. Her family disputes this account, saying there’s evidence she was beaten by the officers who enforce the country’s laws on modesty, including the requirement that women cover their hair. In response, women have been burning their headscarves and cutting off their hair in public squares and online, and leading protesters in demonstrations that began in Iran’s Kurdish areas but have now spread across the country. The government has tried to quell the unrest by restricting access to the internet and cracking down with violence, reportedly killing at least 17 people (one rights group put the toll as high as 31) and injuring hundreds.
What Sri Lanka’s economic crisis looks like for women
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin flop, bank heists in Beirut, and searching for hope at the UNGA: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The US announced this week it will move $3.5 billion in seized Afghan reserves into a Swiss trust that will disburse the money “to help provide greater stability to the Afghan economy”. The fund – managed by a board that includes a US official and Afghanistan’s former finance minister – was created to return the money while sidestepping the Taliban government. The move is being lauded by many, but critics contend that it doesn’t go far enough. The US alone holds $7 billion out of $9 billion in Afghan reserves frozen outside the country since the Taliban took over in August 2021. Some 75 percent of the previous government’s budget was funded by foreign donors. Without that money, the Taliban government has struggled to make up the difference. The economy has been in freefall for the past year – leaving an already struggling population of 40 million in dire straits. The Taliban’s desire for global aid and assistance has been particularly stymied by its continued repression of women and girls. The UN this week said that its female staffers faced regular intimidation and harassment from Taliban authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What a far-right government in Italy means for asylum seekers and migrants
Italy looks set for its first far-right government since World War II. Among other concerns, this is likely to be bad news for refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea in search of safety and opportunity in Europe. The Brothers of Italy party – which topped the polls...
Putin calls the attack on a key bridge to Crimea a terrorist act
The Russian president accused Ukrainian special services of carrying out an attack on the Kerch Bridge, a key supply line for Russian forces.
The international community must own its role in Haiti’s food crisis
Most coverage of Haiti’s worsening food crisis consists of human misery stories and a seemingly endless string of manmade and natural disasters. But a meaningful understanding of the crisis – and the forces behind it – requires shifting our gaze to the international community. The widespread protests...
British engineer’s fight against Qatar extradition ‘a warning to World Cup fans’
Brian Glendinning’s case highlights peril for football fans travelling to the Gulf nation this year, experts warn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
Is there a path to peace in the Tigray conflict?
A month ago, there was hope for a peaceful resolution to Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict. A truce in place since March had allowed sorely needed aid to reach the region’s beleaguered population, and both sides were indicating their willingness to negotiate. That truce now lies in tatters. On 24...
As numbers rise, the hardships of migration through Mexico multiply
Tapachula, a town on the Mexico-Guatemala border known for its stifling heat, has earned the nickname of a “migrant prison”. Thousands of people hoping to reach the United States have found themselves detained or stuck here, waiting months to obtain a humanitarian visa and struggling to survive in the city long enough to acquire one.
Rethinking Humanitarianism | ‘No regrets’: Peter Maurer on 10 years as ICRC president
The International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, has been in operation for nearly 160 years and is still one of the largest and most influential aid organisations in the world today. For the last 10 years, the man presiding over this historic institution has been Peter Maurer. In...
Diego Garcia: Where the Refugee Convention doesn’t apply
For nearly a year, Suresh* has been stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote British-held island in the Indian Ocean, along with dozens of other Tamil asylum seekers who say they’re fleeing ethnic persecution in Sri Lanka. Suresh has watched friends and relatives who are with him descend into depression...
Don’t forget Afghan refugees in Pakistan flood response
Following devastating floods, the road to rebuilding for millions in Pakistan will be long and complicated. Yet, the recovery process affords the government a rare opportunity to make life-changing improvements for Afghan refugees on its soil – in addition to its own citizens. Of the estimated 1.4 million registered...
At the UN General Assembly, calls for fairer global governance grow louder
In his keynote speech to world leaders at this year’s UN General Assembly, the secretary-general sounded exasperated. “The divergence between developed and developing countries, between North and South, between the privileged and the rest, is becoming more dangerous by the day,” António Guterres said. “It is at the root of the geopolitical tensions and lack of trust that poison every area of global cooperation, from vaccines to sanctions to trade.”
Meet the Afghans determined to give women and girls an education
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
The New Humanitarian
Washington, DC
348
Followers
805
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
Journalism from the heart of criseshttps://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
Comments / 0