Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The US announced this week it will move $3.5 billion in seized Afghan reserves into a Swiss trust that will disburse the money “to help provide greater stability to the Afghan economy”. The fund – managed by a board that includes a US official and Afghanistan’s former finance minister – was created to return the money while sidestepping the Taliban government. The move is being lauded by many, but critics contend that it doesn’t go far enough. The US alone holds $7 billion out of $9 billion in Afghan reserves frozen outside the country since the Taliban took over in August 2021. Some 75 percent of the previous government’s budget was funded by foreign donors. Without that money, the Taliban government has struggled to make up the difference. The economy has been in freefall for the past year – leaving an already struggling population of 40 million in dire straits. The Taliban’s desire for global aid and assistance has been particularly stymied by its continued repression of women and girls. The UN this week said that its female staffers faced regular intimidation and harassment from Taliban authorities.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO