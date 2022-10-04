There have been whispers in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community lately that one of the Pink Mile’s most notorious nightclubs could be making a return. Passersby have noted work going on inside the building, and advertisements for staff have been spotted. This morning, Arq Sydney pretty much confirmed these rumours with a mysterious post on the club’s Instagram account. After more than a year of tumbleweeds, the brief black-and-gold video simply contains the club’s logo followed by the words “coming soon”. Well, that’s enough to get us planning our outfits and firing up the group chat!

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO