Time Out Global

Everything we know about Lindsay Lohan’s big return to acting

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby. The one-time child star recently signed a three-movie deal with Netflix and the first of those films is set to revive her acting career and provide a heartwarming festival tale of its own. Back in the ’90s, of course, Lohan was one of Hollywood’s brightest...
Time Out Global

Legendary Oxford Street gay club Arq is teasing a return

There have been whispers in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community lately that one of the Pink Mile’s most notorious nightclubs could be making a return. Passersby have noted work going on inside the building, and advertisements for staff have been spotted. This morning, Arq Sydney pretty much confirmed these rumours with a mysterious post on the club’s Instagram account. After more than a year of tumbleweeds, the brief black-and-gold video simply contains the club’s logo followed by the words “coming soon”. Well, that’s enough to get us planning our outfits and firing up the group chat!
Time Out Global

A terrifying SAW immersive experience is coming to London this month

Back in the summer, it was announced that a terrifying new interactive experience based on the ‘SAW’ films would be opening in London come Halloween. Now ‘SAW: The Experience’ is nearly here, and more details of this bloodcurdling night of team-building fun and games have been revealed.
