Time Out Global
Everything we know about Lindsay Lohan’s big return to acting
Lindsay Lohan is back, baby. The one-time child star recently signed a three-movie deal with Netflix and the first of those films is set to revive her acting career and provide a heartwarming festival tale of its own. Back in the ’90s, of course, Lohan was one of Hollywood’s brightest...
Romeo and Juliet review – the Australian Ballet triumphs over a rapturous score that gives the dancers a run for their money
An emotionally compelling take on the Shakespearean classic demonstrates the depth of talent in a company at the height of their powers
Time Out Global
Pink has been announced for British Summer Time in Hyde Park next year
Pink is going to headline British Summer Time next year, it has just been announced. Taking place on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, the US singer will perform two headline shows at the festival in Hyde Park. She’s doing the shows as part of her wider Summer Carnival...
Time Out Global
Legendary Oxford Street gay club Arq is teasing a return
There have been whispers in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community lately that one of the Pink Mile’s most notorious nightclubs could be making a return. Passersby have noted work going on inside the building, and advertisements for staff have been spotted. This morning, Arq Sydney pretty much confirmed these rumours with a mysterious post on the club’s Instagram account. After more than a year of tumbleweeds, the brief black-and-gold video simply contains the club’s logo followed by the words “coming soon”. Well, that’s enough to get us planning our outfits and firing up the group chat!
Time Out Global
A terrifying SAW immersive experience is coming to London this month
Back in the summer, it was announced that a terrifying new interactive experience based on the ‘SAW’ films would be opening in London come Halloween. Now ‘SAW: The Experience’ is nearly here, and more details of this bloodcurdling night of team-building fun and games have been revealed.
Time Out Global
These eye-popping shots triumphed at the world’s biggest panoramic photo awards
When it’s done right, there are few things quite as breathtaking as panoramic photography. And no, we’re not talking about that feature on your phone that lets you take ultra-wide photos with squiffy horizons. We’re talking wide-angle pro shots that capture vast scenes, from mountain ranges to cityscapes.
