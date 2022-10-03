Read full article on original website
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Country singer Hardy hospitalized after Tennessee tour bus crash, ‘significant injuries’
Hardy and his touring team were hospitalized after a tour bus crash, the country singer announced Sunday. The “One Beer” hitmaker said all four people on the bus, including himself, were treated “for significant injuries.” Hardy was released from the hospital, but the bus driver remains hospitalized.
University of Tennessee is razing three former dorms. Did you live in one of them?
Three University of Tennessee buildings that have created numerous memories for students and staff will soon be memories themselves. UT recently announced that the Haslam College of Business is planning a large expansion across Volunteer Boulevard with a state-of-the-art building designed in part to meet the growing business school enrollment. To make way for...
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mission is underway to save a massive group of cats from a Murfreesboro Pike trailer park closing next month. Animal advocate Donna Russell guesses there are more than 50 stray cats on the property, which is being sold and presumably demolished. The people there have...
Gideon's Army founder/CEO banned from North Nashville school
The head of Gideon's Army has been banned from Pearl-Cohn High School after a profanity-laced tirade.
Fourth graders zoned to Moore Middle will remain in elementary schools next year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your fourth-grade student at some Metro Nashville Public Schools may not be moving to middle school next year. Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that the fifth-grade students zoned to attend J.T. Moore Middle School will now go to one of four elementary schools. Parents told WSMV4 they’re grateful for the change.
Riverdale High School mourns loss of coach
‘Next thing we need to do is go after gay marriage’: …. GOP Congressional candidate Andy Ogles’ comments from a June candidate forum saying same-sex marriage should be a state decision rather than a federal one are worrying LGBT activists and being repeatedly shared by his opponent. Protest...
American Classical Education opens up on all topics in exclusive Q&A
State Capitol reporter Chris O'Brien sat down with Phillip Schwenk for an exclusive Q&A and asked questions about American Classical Academy, its affiliation with the controversial Hillsdale College, its curriculum, Larry Arnn's comments and more. American Classical Education opens up on all topics …. State Capitol reporter Chris O'Brien sat...
Nashville mayor's $50M homelessness plan approved
Nashville's plan to address homelessness has taken a giant step forward. Nashville mayor’s $50M homelessness plan approved. Nashville's plan to address homelessness has taken a giant step forward. 92 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA. 92 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA. Man accused of injuring bystander during shootout.
Nashville Humane taking in dogs from Florida
Some dogs who escaped Hurricane Ian may be up for adoption soon in Nashville. Some dogs who escaped Hurricane Ian may be up for adoption soon in Nashville. New DCS head says some children are sleeping on office …. Thirty-five days into her new role as the head of the...
Take A Titan 2 School: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine visits Norman Binkley Elementary School
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine visits Ms. Mountes and her kindergarten class at Norman Binkley Elementary School in Nashville. Last season, Ikhine visited two schools for virtual visits and News 2 is thrilled to have him back this season!. During their visit, Mountes’...
