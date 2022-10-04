Read full article on original website
indiana105.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
wkvi.com
North Judson INDOT Highway 10 Project Update
The North Judson Town Council heard an update on the INDOT Highway 10 project during their meeting Monday night. North Judson Utility Department Superintendent Joe Leszek said the project is moving along and is ahead of schedule. He added Rieth-Riley is working to hopefully open State Road 10 heading east by October 10.
xrock1039.com
Traffic Advisory for Vale Park Road-State Road 49 Interchange in Valparaiso
In Valparaiso, officials say a traffic closure on the east teardrop of the Vale Park Road/State Road 49 roundabout interchange starts next Monday morning, 9am October 10th and continues until Friday afternoon October 14th. The closure is for storm sewer installation and patching work. The announcement said drivers will be able to move through the intersection east-west but not north. Detour information:
max983.net
Tactical Urbanism Project in Effect in Downtown Plymouth
Motorists and pedestrians are experiencing a change in the downtown Plymouth area as the Complete Streets Committee conducts another tactical urbanism project. Committee representative Allie Shook previously presented the information about the safety project to the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members which will include curb extensions at the intersection of Michigan Street and Garro Street.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council Approves Event Permit
A special event permit for the Puprle Tent of Hope Ministries was approved at the North Judson Town Council meeting Monday night. The council said Hope Ministries have used Norwayne Field several times in the past and do not take up much space. A motion was made to approve the permit. The motion was approved unanimously. It was noted the permit costs $50.00 to attain.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Workforce and Residents Asked to Provide Housing Input￼
The Community Foundation of Pulaski County, in conjunction with the Community Development Commission, announced the county can absorb up to 445 new housing units over the next five years. This is according to a recently released market potential analysis commissioned by the Foundation and Commission. Pulaski County residents and those...
WNDU
I&M restores power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers by 5 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., that number was in the single digits.
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
wkvi.com
Starke County EMS Director Gives First Official Report
Newly-appointed EMS Director Larry Brock gave his first update to the Starke County Commissioners Monday night. After his first week on the job, Brock said the department is in overall good shape. He added he and his staff found funds they will be able to transfer to their negative accounts.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Preparing for Change of Season
The City of Knox fall leaf pick-up will begin Monday, October 10. The City of Knox reminds citizens to place all leaves in front of their residence next to the curb on the street in a long row. They advise not to place any leaves in any alley or bag leaves in trash bags. Garbage contractors will not pick up bagged leaves. Citizens are also reminded to keep trash out of leaf piles for the vacuum to be able to pick leaves up properly.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Council Looks To Establish Fees For EV Charging Stations
Though they’re not “up and running” yet, the city of Warsaw has installed two electric vehicle charging stations downtown. Monday night, after a public hearing, the Common Council approved an ordinance on first reading establishing various fees and parking regulations regarding city-owned electric vehicle charging stations. The second reading will be during the Council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
walls102.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
wkvi.com
Starke County IT Director Paid Leave Extended
The Starke County Commissioners passed a motion Monday night to extend the administrative paid leave for the county’s IT Director. The IT Director was placed on an administrative paid leave during September’s meeting. The commissioners stated the 30-day paid leave was pending an ongoing investigation. At that time,...
Inside Indiana Business
Jasper County nonprofit targets childcare desert
The president of Appleseed Childhood Education says a $1 million early learning center set to open in January in Rensselaer will combat a childcare desert in Jasper County. The nonprofit last week received a more than $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program. Adam Alson says the grant shows that the USDA recognizes that access to high-quality childcare and early learning is an important issue for rural communities.
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
lhsmagpie.com
An Ode to the Extinct
The Logansport Parks and Recreation Department commissioned the LHS Art Club to paint this mural for Live United day right underneath Wabash River’s 3rd Street bridge. Little Turtle Waterway has been a favorite of Logansport for a long time. Many people walk along this path during the summer months.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Commissioners approve 2 new projects
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Tippecanoe County Commissioners approved a land use plan for Stockwell and a new housing development in Battle Ground on Monday. The commissioners approved the first new land use plan for Stockwell since 1981. The plan focuses on six themes: protecting current land uses, looking...
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
hometownnewsnow.com
Trucker Steals Fuel from Another Trucker
(LAPORTE COUNTY, INDIANA) - Truck drivers are apparently resorting to siphoning diesel fuel from other semis to save on the high cost of filling up. According to La Porte County Police, a truck driver was parked with other semis on September 29 in the truck stop area of Gallops Marathon at U.S. 20 and Indiana 39.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka City Council passes rezoning annexation for land near Juday Creek Estates
The rezoning annexation for more than 50 acres across from Juday Creek Estates in Mishawaka has been approved. Monday night, the council passed the annexation 7 to 0. A developer has expressed interest using the property for various automotive sites. Several homeowners spoke in opposition during the meeting, sharing concerns...
