Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel
DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Spooky, Scary! The Mysterious Case of Michigan’s Moving Gravestones
Haunted, much? We Michiganders know the Mitten is a magical place. Heck, Colon, MI is even considered the "Magic Capital of the World"! But where do you draw the line between enchanting and haunted?. I recently became aware of a bizarre phenomenon that's happening in several cemeteries across Michigan: Why...
1 fatally shot while at Clark gas station on Detroit's west side
Detroit police officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that led to at least one death on the city’s west side Friday morning. The incident occurred in the 21500 block of Fenkell Ave.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
Michigan Investigators Seized Gaming Machines During Raids
Just when you think it's safe to gamble in Michigan, you come to find out that illegal gambling was taking place at several Michigan gas stations. I'm not much of a gambler myself even though I've actually won a few times. And I'm talking about few and far between. Thank...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man grabs worker by apron, fires shot into air during 2 separate armed robberies in Detroit
DETROIT – A man grabbed a worker by her apron at one store and then fired a shot into the air at another while stealing money from both businesses in Detroit, police said. The first incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Family Dollar in the 15800 block of Grand River Avenue.
'A total loss': Homeowner manages to escape burning home in only his boxers on Detroit's east side
A homeowner in Detroit fled his house just in time Wednesday morning as a large fire completely consumed the structure and left him out in the cold in only his underwear.
Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion
One thing about Michigan is its vastness. No matter how far you go, you probably aren't too far away from something spooky or deserted. Located in Detroit, there is a mansion that isn't sitting in ruins but is showing it's age in the tests of time. Abandoned Detroit Area Mansion.
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Metro Detroiters can go to a paranormal investigation at 'one of the most haunted places' in Michigan. Are you brave enough?
It’s spooky season, and Detroit Paranormal Expeditions is giving thrill seekers a chance to sit in on a paranormal investigation at one of Michigan’s most haunted places – Bruce Mansion in Brown City.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing man with Schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Allen Roscoe, 64, of Detroit, was last seen on September 20 at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone in Detroit when he left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
1 man found shot to death inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Senior pit bull dies after owners allegedly buried dog alive in Southwest Detroit
It was a rush to save an elderly pit bull that was discovered buried underground in Southwest Detroit over the weekend after the owners reportedly told police they buried the dog due to failing health.
UpNorthLive.com
Attorney criticizes Detroit police for shooting schizophrenic man; lawsuit to be filed
MICHGIAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- During a press conference on Thursday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger criticized the actions of police officers involved in a shooting that killed Porter Burks, a man with mental health issues. Fieger said that a lawsuit will be filed. "I hope to bring the lawsuit next week," Fieger said.
