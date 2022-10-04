ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Difference Between a Platform and a Framework

We will start with a few words on Platform Business to avoid confusion with the main focus area of this write-up. A Platform Business works as a platform for a network of people/participants to carry out some activity. Most platform business models are supported by a technology infrastructure. eBay, Shopify, Facebook, Uber, etc. are all examples of the Platform Business Models.
How Do You Find the Longest Common Subsequence of Two Strings in Java?

A simple approach to find the longest common subsequence of a string is followed by a simple algorithm. Dynamic programming is used to solve the problem using a simple approach. The process includes the following steps: – create a table with dimensions (m+1*(n+1) and fill the other cells of your created table. In case the characters present in the corresponding row and column are the same, you will have to add 1 to the current cell which is diagonal to the element. Also, the last column and row will determine the length of the table.
How to Avoid Inconsistency Across Microservices

In a distributed microservice architecture, you can get dependencies that impose restrictions on the services used. In order to remove a geoarea from a microservice, you need to make a request to `Tariffs` at the time of removal to check which tariff depends on it. This can lead to the inaccessibility of the service since we still have tariffs referencing a removed geoarea. There are several solutions: Webhooks, reference counting, and reference counting. When a new microservice that uses*Geoareas* appears, add a new check to the list of hooks.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 33

More study, more practice. Study and practice should be constant companions in developing good writing. One without the other will lead to one-sided results. Don’t be one-sided. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is...
From Native to React Native

As a decade-long native Java Android developer, my background in mobile app development dates back to Android 2.3, a time before Google Play even existed. Not to mention I have always written Android apps in Java. During this time, I have had my fair share of trysts with libraries, frameworks, and all sorts of layers aimed to make app development faster, easier, quicker to start or in other words, cool!
Special and General Principle of Relativity

Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XVIII. SPECIAL AND...
