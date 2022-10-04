Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
Difference Between a Platform and a Framework
We will start with a few words on Platform Business to avoid confusion with the main focus area of this write-up. A Platform Business works as a platform for a network of people/participants to carry out some activity. Most platform business models are supported by a technology infrastructure. eBay, Shopify, Facebook, Uber, etc. are all examples of the Platform Business Models.
hackernoon.com
How Do You Find the Longest Common Subsequence of Two Strings in Java?
A simple approach to find the longest common subsequence of a string is followed by a simple algorithm. Dynamic programming is used to solve the problem using a simple approach. The process includes the following steps: – create a table with dimensions (m+1*(n+1) and fill the other cells of your created table. In case the characters present in the corresponding row and column are the same, you will have to add 1 to the current cell which is diagonal to the element. Also, the last column and row will determine the length of the table.
hackernoon.com
How to Avoid Inconsistency Across Microservices
In a distributed microservice architecture, you can get dependencies that impose restrictions on the services used. In order to remove a geoarea from a microservice, you need to make a request to `Tariffs` at the time of removal to check which tariff depends on it. This can lead to the inaccessibility of the service since we still have tariffs referencing a removed geoarea. There are several solutions: Webhooks, reference counting, and reference counting. When a new microservice that uses*Geoareas* appears, add a new check to the list of hooks.
hackernoon.com
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 33
More study, more practice. Study and practice should be constant companions in developing good writing. One without the other will lead to one-sided results. Don’t be one-sided. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hackernoon.com
From Native to React Native
As a decade-long native Java Android developer, my background in mobile app development dates back to Android 2.3, a time before Google Play even existed. Not to mention I have always written Android apps in Java. During this time, I have had my fair share of trysts with libraries, frameworks, and all sorts of layers aimed to make app development faster, easier, quicker to start or in other words, cool!
hackernoon.com
Special and General Principle of Relativity
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XVIII. SPECIAL AND...
Comments / 0