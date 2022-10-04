A simple approach to find the longest common subsequence of a string is followed by a simple algorithm. Dynamic programming is used to solve the problem using a simple approach. The process includes the following steps: – create a table with dimensions (m+1*(n+1) and fill the other cells of your created table. In case the characters present in the corresponding row and column are the same, you will have to add 1 to the current cell which is diagonal to the element. Also, the last column and row will determine the length of the table.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO