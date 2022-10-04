ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Man shot and killed in east Charlotte armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man dead...
WCNC

One person dead following shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim along International Drive Northwest, not far from Poplar Tent Road in Concord. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing 91-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman. Willie Mae McLean was last seen at her home on Coronet Way in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink hose coat. She is believed...
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said investigators are on the scene in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. No details were immediately released about any victims or how the incident occurred.
wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. The call came out before 1 p.m. on Friday. Authorities have not said at this time if anyone is in custody. WCCB has a crew at the scene and will update as more becomes...
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
WCNC

One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
WBTV

Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old. Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022. According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110...
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
WCNC

Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
wccbcharlotte.com

Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
