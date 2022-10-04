Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in east Charlotte armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man dead...
One person dead following shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim along International Drive Northwest, not far from Poplar Tent Road in Concord. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
Federal investigators says fugitive wanted for murder could be in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — U.S. Marshals are asking people to be on the lookout for a fugitive wanted for murder who may have ties to Charlotte. Dionte Whitson is accused of a murder in Asheville, and his case was just highlighted nationally on the Investigation Discovery channel. U.S. Marshals said they’re...
CMPD searching for missing 91-year-old woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman. Willie Mae McLean was last seen at her home on Coronet Way in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink hose coat. She is believed...
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly southwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, police said. Officers responded to a home on Green Ivy Lane, near Archdale Drive, to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury. Desmond Balogun, 30,...
Detectives investigating homicide in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said investigators are on the scene in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. No details were immediately released about any victims or how the incident occurred.
Homicide Investigation Underway in West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. The call came out before 1 p.m. on Friday. Authorities have not said at this time if anyone is in custody. WCCB has a crew at the scene and will update as more becomes...
Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
Man charged in southwest Charlotte murder after victim dies days after shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was charged with murder after a person died in the hospital three days after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. on October 2 in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane where […]
Man remains jailed under no bond in connection with murder of woman in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man charged with the murder of a woman who was killed on April 24, 2021, will remain in jail under no bond, a judge said Thursday. The body of Porsche Lloyd was found in a southwest Charlotte hotel room early that morning, authorities said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
Man charged with murder in SC double homicide
Paul Bumgardner, 45, was apprehended just before 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 at a home; he is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.
Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old. Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022. According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110...
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
York County suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of killing a mother and son in York County was arrested in Gastonia on Thursday evening, officials said. Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, were found dead inside a home off of Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill on Sept. 27. Both died from gunshot wounds.
Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
