No Way Home star doesn’t want another MCU Spider-Man movie
One of the biggest Marvel movies ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the epitome of wallcrawling fan-service. Tom Holland was joined by Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a multiversal action movie for the ages. After all that, one of the stars of the Spider-Man movie is OK with not getting another installment.
Black Panther stars suggest fans haven’t guessed who the new hero is
After the death of Chadwick Boseman, the MCU had some pretty big boots to fill as it looked to find a new bearer of the Black Panther crown. With the Black Panther 2 release date just around the corner, many fans think they’ve figured out who will take on the mantle, but the stars of the MCU Phase 4 movie have hinted it may not be that simple.
She-Hulk: Daredevil explained
She-Hulk episode 8 finally gave fans what they’ve been asking for since the very beginning. That’s right, after his long-teased appearance, Daredevil is back. After his time on his Netflix series, Matt Murdock’s story had been left unexplored by the MCU for years. Then, out of nowhere, the character showed up for a cameo role in the Spider-Man movie No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer.
Constantine 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Constantine 2 release date? Loosely based on the Hellblazer comic books, the 2005 horror movie Constantine is one of the most underrated DC movies of all time. With Keanu Reeves starring as the titular magician, the film has gone down as a cult classic, and now, nearly 20 years since it first hit the big screen a sequel is finally on its way.
Why George Lucas refused to cameo in Star Wars
We’ve had a lot of Star Wars movies by this point, and not one of them contains a George Lucas cameo. That’s a lot of restraint from someone who was the mastermind behind six of the science fiction movies. He hasn’t even shown up in the Star Wars series either! Turns out, there’s a good reason for that.
Werewolf by Night: what is the Bloodstone?
What is the Bloodstone? Werewolf by Night, the new horror movie special based in the MCU directed by Michael Giacchino, brings in a whole new aesthetic and setting for the franchise. Borrowing from classic Universal monster movies, we follow a selection of hunters who wanted to be the next wielders off the mysterious Bloodstone, currently held by one Ulysses Bloodstone.
Keanu Reeves reveals his dream MCU character to play
Keanu Reeves most recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel was all about comic books. Reeves has collaborated on a successful comic book called BRZRKR and chatted to Kimmel about growing up as a comic book nerd. The conversation inevitably turned to Marvel, with Kimmel trying to weed out of Reeves which character he would like to play.
Wahoo, the new Super Mario Bros movie trailer is here
Get your plungers at the ready, because Super Mario is back! The star of the classic videogame series has had his fair share of big and small screen appearances through the years, from animated movies, to a pretty disastrous live-action ‘90s movie, but they’re giving it another go.
Daniel Radcliffe hopes one specific person likes his Weird Al movie
Since leaving the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe has enjoyed a weirdly wonderful career full of fascinating projects. His latest, the Weird Al biopic, looks totally wild, and Radcliffe hopes it gets the approval of one person in particular when it hits our screens. The British actor may be best...
Scooby Doo: Is Velma gay in the new movie?
Is Velma gay? Scooby-doo is getting a new movie just in time for Halloween, and it comes with some big news attached. The new movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is a classic Scooby-Doo story, full of twists and turns, and lots of mystery and deception. The new kid-friendly adventure movie has become most notable for one thing however, and that’s the sexuality of cartoon character Velma Dinkley.
Netflix wanted to turn The Lord of the Rings into the MCU
The Lord of the Rings is a sacred franchise for many, with the original trilogy of adventure movies hailed as some of the best movies of all time. Had the streaming service Netflix won the rights to create content within that world though, we could have had an MCU style franchise, for better or for worse.
Eiza Gonzalez shoots down Daredevil casting rumours
With the vast amount of content being created within the MCU, it’s not surprising that there are new casting rumours almost every day for the various projects. By the sounds of it, one person who won’t be taking on the role of an MCU character any time soon is Eiza Gonzalez, who addressed rumours linking her to the upcoming Daredevil TV series.
Batman 1989 has been turned into an incredible silent movie
The Batman movies have always had a no-noir feel about them, but someone’s taken that to its logical conclusion, completely re-editing Batman ’89 into a full-on silent movie. Unsurprisingly the Tim Burton movie’s gorgeous sets and incredible cast lend themselves rather well to black and white. It...
New Spider-Verse 2 toys tease another Spider-Man variant
Spider-Man versions have been revealed in toys for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. We’ve got a good look at Spider-Punk thanks a new action figure, as well as information about him that was previously unknown. Specifically, that he’s apparently British, in a pair of Reddit posts, you can see the...
Robert Pattinson forgot Harry Potter star’s name on set
There’s nothing worse than when you’re at a work event, and a random person comes up to you, chatting away like you’re old friends. The terror that grips your heart as you desperately try to remember their name. It’s awkward and, I like to think, universal. So much so that it even happened on the set of the Harry Potter movies.
John Cena was upset by Fast and Furious destroying a specific car
The Fast and Furious movies have a history of big stunts and big destruction. However, not everyone is a fan of seeing car deaths on the big screen. John Cena, who made his debut in the hit action movie franchise during the 2021 Fast and Furious 9, has revealed that he was genuinely “hurt” to see one vehicle totalled on set while shooting the flick.
Knives Out 2 to get biggest theatrical release for a Netflix movie yet
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released in the top 3 biggest US cinema chains over Thanksgiving for a one-week sneak preview, before landing on Netflix a month later. Rian Johnson’s sequel to the popular whodunnit, which made over $300 million at the box office in 2019, will play at 600 movie theatres – across the AMC, Regal and Cinemark chains.
Christian Bale thought he’d be overshadowed by Heath Ledger
Christian Bale has been speaking to GQ about some of his iconic roles. Considering that Bale exploded into the acting world at the age of 12 by starring in a Steven Spielberg movie, no less, he certainly has many movies to discuss. Inevitably, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy came up, and Bale discussed Batman being overshadowed by the villains – especially Heath Ledger’s Joker.
Christian Bale earned less than the makeup artists for American Psycho
Christian Bale’s performance makes American Psycho one of the best movies ever made. He’s just so threatening, and captures Patrick Bateman’s pretentiousness perfectly. It was a struggle to get made with him in the role, to the point he took the smallest paycheck possible. “Nobody wanted me...
Tom Hanks ruined our childhood with this Toy Story merchandise secret
The Toy Story franchise has now spanned such a long time, from 1995 all the way up to 2022’s Lightyear, that it’s both a nostalgic part of our own childhoods and become part of the lives of the children of now-adult fans of the original. As well as the movies, there have been several spin-off specials, videogames, and of course a whole host of toys.
