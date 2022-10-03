Read full article on original website
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway. It will be re-lit on...
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
Is it putting a large chunk of hard-earned cash down?. There are so many reasons why people won’t pull the trigger on buying their first home. Listen, this is a commitment. Renting is absolutely more convenient than just purchasing a home. If you love to move around, and you’re...
The mayor of Trenton agrees there are serious problems at Trenton Water Works and he says he’d be happy to work with the Department of Environmental Protection to make the necessary upgrades and repairs, but he’s dead-set against a complete state takeover. During a news conference on Wednesday...
TRENTON – Poverty increased more in New Jersey than nearly all other states between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also showed the state’s median income dropped by 1.7% in that time. The poverty rate in New Jersey went up...
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
I Am Trenton Community Foundation announces awards totaling more than $50,000 to 19 grassroots community programs building resilience, challenging structural inequality and enhancing the lives of Trenton residents through its Citywide grant program. I Am Trenton Community Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit putting resources where they matter most—in local projects...
Beyond the hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed or damaged by Sandy, the massive October 2012 storm delivered a major blow to New Jersey businesses and organizations, some of which are still in bounce-back mode or haven't yet restarted operations. The post-tropical cyclone not only forced retailers, eateries and other...
A state takeover of the troubled Trenton Water Works is apparently imminent. New Jersey Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, and her Assembly counterparts, Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and Anthony Verrelli, say they have met with the NJ Department of Environmental Protection twice in the last few weeks. They say they have been assured the DEP will "intervene immediately."
There are many things to love about living in New Jersey but that love comes with a price. Anxiety. There is a movement recommending that everyone under the age of 65 should be screened for symptoms of anxiety. They contend that screening for anxiety could help people put a name...
HOBOKEN – One week shy of the 17th anniversary of NJ Transit’s selection of the developer for the project, state and local officials Wednesday finally marked the groundbreaking for a major construction plan revamping the area around Hoboken’s historic train station. The Hoboken Connect project, as it’s...
MILLBURN — Out of more than 11,500 school districts nationwide ranked by Niche, this Essex County township was rated the 82nd-best for teachers to work, and swept Niche's major categories for school districts within the Garden State. The Millburn Township School District placed first not only for the best...
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
