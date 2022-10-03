ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Health
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Lavery
92.7 WOBM

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
AGRICULTURE
92.7 WOBM

How many people were homeless or unsheltered in 2022 in NJ?

The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Asbestos#Njbpu#House#Comfort Partners
New Jersey Globe

Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee

Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
POLITICS
Community News

I Am Trenton Awards Grants for Trenton Projects

I Am Trenton Community Foundation announces awards totaling more than $50,000 to 19 grassroots community programs building resilience, challenging structural inequality and enhancing the lives of Trenton residents through its Citywide grant program. I Am Trenton Community Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit putting resources where they matter most—in local projects...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Housing
92.7 WOBM

12 things that make us anxious living in New Jersey

There are many things to love about living in New Jersey but that love comes with a price. Anxiety. There is a movement recommending that everyone under the age of 65 should be screened for symptoms of anxiety. They contend that screening for anxiety could help people put a name...
MENTAL HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy