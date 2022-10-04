ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa's aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
12 of the Most Trendy Cafes in New Jersey

From the aroma of freshly brewed coffee to the coziness of a chic interior- everyone loves a local cafe. But while every coffee-obsessed New Jerseyan has a favorite local spot, some are just a cut above the rest when it comes to aesthetics. Here, I detail 12 trendy cafes in New Jersey that offer delicious food and coffee artwork but boast an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere that just might make it to your Instagram reels. Whether you're just visiting for a coffee or study break, these cafes are perfect for those who want to snap some pictures or are attracted to visually-appealing interiors!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ pressing ahead with a plan for free, full-day preschool

Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with a plan offer free full-day preschool for every child in New Jersey. During a visit to the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch on Thursday, Murphy announced the release of the preliminary New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion report, produced by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: 'Our schools will not be a battleground'

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school's security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

