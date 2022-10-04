Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (2) updates to this series since Updated 46 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
CNPPID gets update on consolidation with Dawson Public Power
HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on negotiations involving the potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District at its monthly meeting on Monday. The main topic of discussion was the configuration of the new board of directors...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Jon William "Bill" Nutt, 81, of Curtis, died on Oct. 4, 2022, at his home in Curtis. He was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Farnam, the son of John…
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts speaks at future rail park site
The energy of economic development flowed from the Sustainable Beef groundbreaking at Venue 304 Tuesday afternoon west on Highway 30 to the future rail park site near Hershey. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with North Platte and Hershey community leaders, participated in a briefing inside the former Greenbrier facility east of Hershey. Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp., offered a round of thanks to all the supporters of the project.
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Bulldog softball wins in 1st round, DCS, Hitchcock County meet Friday
The North Platte softball team advanced out of the first round of the A-2 District Tournament Wednesday in Omaha. The Bulldogs (25-12) topped Lincoln Pius X 4-2 at Marian High School. North Platte will now face Omaha Marian (27-2), the tournament’s top seed, at 11 a.m. Thursday. The double...
North Platte Telegraph
Backers of higher minimum wage speak to mostly empty NPCC room
Substantial raises in Nebraska’s legal minimum wage would help more rural and small-town Nebraskans literally put food on their tables, several people testified Thursday in North Platte. They spoke at the first of two state-mandated hearings moderated by Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the pair of ballot initiatives...
North Platte Telegraph
Officials: UTV fire started wildfire near Halsey
A UTV fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting in Halsey Thursday said it appeared there was no negligence on the part of the UTV occupants.
North Platte Telegraph
Cases made for, against Nebraska voter ID initiative
Two opposing voices stated their opinions Thursday afternoon on a state initiative to make Nebraska voters present valid photo identification to cast a ballot. Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner who appeared on behalf of state Sen. Julie Slama, and Mike Forsythe, a representative from Civic Nebraska, each addressed Initiative 432 during the 3rd Congressional District hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Paloucek: Joint property tax hearing did nothing but cost us money
If you are searching for a demonstration of just how performative government budgeting public discourse has become in the Cornhusker state, look no further than the farce that was the joint property tax hearing held at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center last week. Under a new law passed by Nebraska’s Unicameral, local governmental bodies whose property tax request will increase 2% more than percentage of growth in real estate tax valuations were required to present specific data at the hearing. The law requires the hearing to occur between Sept. 17 and 29, months after political subdivisions began working on and holding public discussions about their budgets and only days before the deadline for submitting final budgets — well after any input could have practical impact on any budget.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey volleyball sweeps Sutherland at home
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team swept Sutherland 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 at home on Thursday to move to 14-5 on the season with only five games left. “The girls came out strong, especially in that first set,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “They kind of just took care of business. I told them a million times, when they can serve receive, they can do things so well. And they did that.”
North Platte Telegraph
City reminds public: Know where you can place political signs
The city of North Platte's Development Department is remindingl property owners to comply with city ordinance on placing political campaign signs in their yards. Place campaign signs inside your lot lines and not in city, county or state right-of-way or in clear vision zones. Building inspectors will remove political campaign signs immediately if found in city, county or state right-of-way.
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health receives statewide excellence award
Great Plains Health in North Platte earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award from the Nebraska Hospital Association in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. “Quality and patient care is our top priority — always,” Barb Petersen, the hospital's chief quality...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte girls golf wins A-4 District, qualifies for state meet
Karsen Morrison shot 72 to win, and Abbie Jones shot 83 for second place Tuesday as the North Platte girls golf team won the A-4 District at Lake Maloney Golf Course. The win qualified the team for the state meet. “I felt like coming into this district tournament, we were...
North Platte Telegraph
Simulated fire, explosion helps train fire safety team at Gerald Gentleman Station
SUTHERLAND — Practice prepares workers at Gerald Gentleman Station to handle adverse situations should they arise. On Wednesday, a surprise plantwide fire drill tested workers’ response. Nebraska Public Power District conducted the exercise to evaluate where improvements might be made. The simulation took place at the fire training...
North Platte Telegraph
Standiford has 'zero regrets' on termination for abortion-ban initiative work
Melanie Standiford has told countless stories as a print and broadcast journalist for more than two decades, including the last five years with KNOP, the NBC affiliate in North Platte. But after she was quoted in a Flatwater Free Press story about her involvement in a ballot initiative to ban...
North Platte Telegraph
'Blue Stockings' at NPHS highlights struggle for women’s rights
Four women lead the struggle in 1896 to gain the right to qualify to receive a degree and graduate with the men at Girton College in Cambridge, England, in the North Platte High School theater production of “Blue Stockings.”. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the...
North Platte Telegraph
Elwood woman charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder
LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after she allegedly tried to arrange the murders with an undercover Nebraska State Patrol investigator. Valerie Miller, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, both are Class 2 felonies.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Gift of Hope thanks fundraiser donors
Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation held its annual fundraiser banquet. The board and members want to thank everyone who attended for their generous donations. The silent auction and the live auction were a huge success. Your contributions will help so many of our local and western Nebraska individuals suffering with the devastation of a cancer diagnosis!
