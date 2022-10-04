ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

CNPPID gets update on consolidation with Dawson Public Power

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on negotiations involving the potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District at its monthly meeting on Monday. The main topic of discussion was the configuration of the new board of directors...
HOLDREGE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 7

Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Jon William "Bill" Nutt, 81, of Curtis, died on Oct. 4, 2022, at his home in Curtis. He was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Farnam, the son of John…
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts speaks at future rail park site

The energy of economic development flowed from the Sustainable Beef groundbreaking at Venue 304 Tuesday afternoon west on Highway 30 to the future rail park site near Hershey. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with North Platte and Hershey community leaders, participated in a briefing inside the former Greenbrier facility east of Hershey. Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp., offered a round of thanks to all the supporters of the project.
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Backers of higher minimum wage speak to mostly empty NPCC room

Substantial raises in Nebraska’s legal minimum wage would help more rural and small-town Nebraskans literally put food on their tables, several people testified Thursday in North Platte. They spoke at the first of two state-mandated hearings moderated by Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the pair of ballot initiatives...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Officials: UTV fire started wildfire near Halsey

A UTV fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting in Halsey Thursday said it appeared there was no negligence on the part of the UTV occupants.
HALSEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts
North Platte Telegraph

Cases made for, against Nebraska voter ID initiative

Two opposing voices stated their opinions Thursday afternoon on a state initiative to make Nebraska voters present valid photo identification to cast a ballot. Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner who appeared on behalf of state Sen. Julie Slama, and Mike Forsythe, a representative from Civic Nebraska, each addressed Initiative 432 during the 3rd Congressional District hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre in North Platte.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Paloucek: Joint property tax hearing did nothing but cost us money

If you are searching for a demonstration of just how performative government budgeting public discourse has become in the Cornhusker state, look no further than the farce that was the joint property tax hearing held at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center last week. Under a new law passed by Nebraska’s Unicameral, local governmental bodies whose property tax request will increase 2% more than percentage of growth in real estate tax valuations were required to present specific data at the hearing. The law requires the hearing to occur between Sept. 17 and 29, months after political subdivisions began working on and holding public discussions about their budgets and only days before the deadline for submitting final budgets — well after any input could have practical impact on any budget.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hershey volleyball sweeps Sutherland at home

HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team swept Sutherland 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 at home on Thursday to move to 14-5 on the season with only five games left. “The girls came out strong, especially in that first set,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “They kind of just took care of business. I told them a million times, when they can serve receive, they can do things so well. And they did that.”
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

City reminds public: Know where you can place political signs

The city of North Platte's Development Department is remindingl property owners to comply with city ordinance on placing political campaign signs in their yards. Place campaign signs inside your lot lines and not in city, county or state right-of-way or in clear vision zones. Building inspectors will remove political campaign signs immediately if found in city, county or state right-of-way.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health receives statewide excellence award

Great Plains Health in North Platte earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award from the Nebraska Hospital Association in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. “Quality and patient care is our top priority — always,” Barb Petersen, the hospital's chief quality...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Simulated fire, explosion helps train fire safety team at Gerald Gentleman Station

SUTHERLAND — Practice prepares workers at Gerald Gentleman Station to handle adverse situations should they arise. On Wednesday, a surprise plantwide fire drill tested workers’ response. Nebraska Public Power District conducted the exercise to evaluate where improvements might be made. The simulation took place at the fire training...
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'Blue Stockings' at NPHS highlights struggle for women’s rights

Four women lead the struggle in 1896 to gain the right to qualify to receive a degree and graduate with the men at Girton College in Cambridge, England, in the North Platte High School theater production of “Blue Stockings.”. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Elwood woman charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after she allegedly tried to arrange the murders with an undercover Nebraska State Patrol investigator. Valerie Miller, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, both are Class 2 felonies.
ELWOOD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Gift of Hope thanks fundraiser donors

Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation held its annual fundraiser banquet. The board and members want to thank everyone who attended for their generous donations. The silent auction and the live auction were a huge success. Your contributions will help so many of our local and western Nebraska individuals suffering with the devastation of a cancer diagnosis!
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy