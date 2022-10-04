ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

97.5 NOW FM

Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday

Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Check Out This Lavish, Abandoned Gothic Revival Church in Detroit

This incredible church is the Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, closed since the mid-2000s. The church was organized by Dec. 10 1907 and was admitted by the Presbytery on March 17, 1908. The church's first minister was Sherman L. Divine, installed on Nov. 5, 1908. Thanks to Reverend Divine's grand plan of an incredible sanctuary, the cost was approximately $100,000, around 2.5 million dollars today.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer

Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Who Spends $1400 On a Diaper Bag?

There is an expense that comes with child care. Several expenses actually. The average cost of childcare in Lansing is between $730-$1083 per month for full time care. I suppose when you are on a budget, you try to find a discount for some of those expenses. Money only goes so far and I would not tell anyone how to spend theirs. That being said, if you're someone who will spend $1,400 on a DIAPER BAG , you should really take better care of it.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Positives and Negatives With The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers finished off a disappointing 66-96 season on Wednesday night with a 5-4 loss to the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners. It was a failure of a season. Especially considering the higher expectations coming into the year after last year's surprising 77-85 campaign. Now that the long regular season is...
DETROIT, MI
