Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Celebrate Aaron Judge finally reaching No. 62!
It’s official: Aaron Judge has entered the baseball record books. With his 62nd homer today, he has surpassed Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, and every other Yankees (and American League) legend to precede him. This 2022 campaign will never be forgotten, and for good reason. The man is unbelievable. BreakingT...
Aaron Judge breaks American League record with his 62nd home run of 2022
History has been made on a Tuesday night in Texas. Aaron Judge launched his 62nd home run on an offering from the Rangers’ Jesús Tinoco and now stands as the single-season American League home run champion. The 2022 journey has been nothing short of incredible and now it’s officially in the record books. This year’s Yankees have been both extremely fun to watch at times and extremely infuriating to watch at times, but Judge has simply never faltered.
2022 MLB Playoffs Preview: Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians entered the 2022 season as underdogs, having lost much of the core that brought them to the postseason in four of five years from 2016-20. FanGraphs had them projected as the third best-team in the AL Central, with a 7.5 percent chance to win the division and 15.2 percent to make the playoffs. At the All-Star break, the story was not too different, as they were two games back of Minnesota and up just one on the White Sox, with a 20.6 percent chance of taking the division.
2022 MLB Playoffs Preview: Toronto Blue Jays
Record: 92-70 Manager: John Schneider (replaced Charlie Montoyo July 13th) Position Player fWAR leader: Bo Bichette (4.5) Pitcher fWAR leader: Kevin Gausman (5.7) Okay. I may have exaggerated that introduction a little bit. Yeah, the rotation is a question mark, but if I’m being honest, I’m horrified of the Blue Jays’ lineup and top two starters. To me, that fear is enough to overcome any bullpen questions. When heading into the postseason, all you can ask for is a healthy starting nine that isn’t crawling in, two healthy starters who can go through a lineup three times, and your top bullpen guys ready to go. Anything more than that is a luxury from my point of view. This is pretty much going to be the recipe for the Jays heading into the playoffs. Let’s run through it piece-by-piece, starting with Manoah and Gausman.
Wild Card Series preview and MLB playoff predictions
The MLB playoffs are finally at hand. Usually, we don’t have to wade too far into October for the playoffs to arrive, but due to the spring training lockout, everything got pushed back a week. With the expansion of the playoff field, we also have a brand new round: the Wild Card Series. In every season from 2012-21 (sans the COVID-impacted 2020), the two Wild Card teams in each league would play one win-or-go-home elimination game to determine which would advance to the Division Series. Now, there are three Wild Card teams in each league, and we’ll get a quartet of best-of-three series to determine the ALDS and NLDS matchups.
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Aaron Judge’s 62nd (10/4)
The best hitting season of all time? After breaking the tie with Roger Maris for American League single season home run record, Aaron Judge is more than deserving of being in the conversation with Barry Bonds and others for the most impressive campaign in history. 11.5 fWAR. That’s two perennial all stars combined. Pretty remarkable.
2022 MLB Playoffs Preview: Seattle Mariners
After a 21-year postseason drought and some heartbreakingly close misses in recent seasons, the Seattle Mariners can finally say that they’re a playoff team again. As the second Wild Card club and No. 5 seed, the Mariners were driven by their pitching, while finally providing just enough on offense — especially thanks to likely Rookie of the Year winner Julio Rodríguez.
Yankees fans would rather face the Guardians in the ALDS over the Rays
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The regular season has drawn to a close and the postseason is...
Why the Yankees should prefer meeting the Guardians in the ALDS
We’ve finally arrived at the best time of the year, the MLB postseason. From the owner lockout and threat of missed games to the final day of the regular season, these six months have flown by, and all of the hard work of the 162-game grind will be rewarded or wasted in the next month.
New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jesús Tinoco
The opener of today’s doubleheader ended in a 5-4 Yankees win after Harrison Bader’s late, go-ahead RBI single. What it did not feature was Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run, meaning the watch continues on to tonight. While he still just needs one, we are truly getting to crunch time if he’s going to reach that milestone.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/7/22
Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have fallen short of their ultimate goal for quite some time now. It’s been 13 years since their last World Series appearance and victory. But, Aaron Judge thinks this team has what it takes to get over the hump. “Tenacious group in...
