Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Vera Atkins
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s 20 Most Elite Special Forces

Many of today’s special forces have their origins in World War II. These include the U.K.’s Special Boat Service and Special Air Service. The SBS is roughly equivalent to the U.S. Navy Seals. The Special Air Service is known by its famous motto, “Who dares wins.” They gained worldwide fame in 1980 when they overtook […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US Air Force bomber is roaming skies over Gloucestershire: B-52 took off from RAF Fairford before circling in constant loop after issuing emergency 'squawk' code

A nuclear-capable B-52 bomber is roaming the skies over Britain after emitting an emergency squawk. The US Air Force jet, coded SPICY22, took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire earlier today before it began to circle in a constant loop after issuing an emergency Squawk 7700 code - thought to be because one of the bomber's engines has failed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Cia#Cold War#Intelligence Officer
crimereads.com

A Mystery Author's Inspirational Place: Aix-en-Provence

When we moved to Aix-en-Provence in 1997 it was a sleepy provincial town. You could park your car on the Cours Mirabeau, which at that time still had some mom-and-pop shops. Nowadays, only international chain stores can afford the rent on one of France’s most beloved main streets, and the obligatory underground parking garages can be full by noon. Peter Mayle’s A Year in Provence was only eight years old (I devoured it on the plane moving here), and Occitane didn’t yet have a shop on the rue Espariat, nor in airports around the world or in downtown Dubai and Tokyo and Helsinki.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson

There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Hampshire Bulletin

How FDR could have rescued Jews

The latest film from Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has aroused controversy with its claim that President Franklin D. Roosevelt did his best to help save Jews from the Nazis. In the filmmakers’ view, FDR’s hands were tied in the 1930s by domestic antisemitism, and in the 1940s […] The post How FDR could have rescued Jews appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POTUS
Hdogar

Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)

The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Czechs Troll Russia By Mock Annexing Kaliningrad

Mock Annexation of Kaliningrad@mihaszek on TwitterIn response to the blatantly illegal referendums and annexation of territory in Ukraine by President Putin, Czech social media users have over the past several days been trolling Russia by claiming that the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is, in fact, historically Czech. As a result, there have been calls to hold a referendum to decide the fate of the exclave in a clear attempt to criticize and mock Russia for its recent actions in Ukraine.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Disastrous Battles in US History

One of the most difficult facts that the American military must face is that it has not won a major war since WWII. Korea is generally considered a draw. Vietnam was certainly a loss. The long-term evaluation of America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq – though it’s impossible to say they were U.S. victories. Even […]
MILITARY

