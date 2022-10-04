Read full article on original website
Related
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The World’s 20 Most Elite Special Forces
Many of today’s special forces have their origins in World War II. These include the U.K.’s Special Boat Service and Special Air Service. The SBS is roughly equivalent to the U.S. Navy Seals. The Special Air Service is known by its famous motto, “Who dares wins.” They gained worldwide fame in 1980 when they overtook […]
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
RAF bunker that warned of Hitler's bombers away in World War Two will be converted into luxury underground holiday home
An RAF bunker that warned of Hitler's bombs in World War II is set to be converted into a luxury underground holiday home. The windowless concrete structure at Ringstead Bay in Dorset served as an RAF radar base after it was built in 1941. The station was part of an...
US Air Force bomber is roaming skies over Gloucestershire: B-52 took off from RAF Fairford before circling in constant loop after issuing emergency 'squawk' code
A nuclear-capable B-52 bomber is roaming the skies over Britain after emitting an emergency squawk. The US Air Force jet, coded SPICY22, took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire earlier today before it began to circle in a constant loop after issuing an emergency Squawk 7700 code - thought to be because one of the bomber's engines has failed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crimereads.com
A Mystery Author's Inspirational Place: Aix-en-Provence
When we moved to Aix-en-Provence in 1997 it was a sleepy provincial town. You could park your car on the Cours Mirabeau, which at that time still had some mom-and-pop shops. Nowadays, only international chain stores can afford the rent on one of France’s most beloved main streets, and the obligatory underground parking garages can be full by noon. Peter Mayle’s A Year in Provence was only eight years old (I devoured it on the plane moving here), and Occitane didn’t yet have a shop on the rue Espariat, nor in airports around the world or in downtown Dubai and Tokyo and Helsinki.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson
There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space
Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How FDR could have rescued Jews
The latest film from Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has aroused controversy with its claim that President Franklin D. Roosevelt did his best to help save Jews from the Nazis. In the filmmakers’ view, FDR’s hands were tied in the 1930s by domestic antisemitism, and in the 1940s […] The post How FDR could have rescued Jews appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
6 Misconceptions About Ancient Egypt
Find out the real deal behind mummies, the truth behind the Sphinx’s nose, and how King Tut probably met his end.
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)
The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
Ukraine troops eye 'light at end of tunnel' on southern front
They lived for months in fox holes, pounded by Russian artillery, on a frontline frozen in stalemate. According to Yaroslav, 400-800 Russian soldiers recently arrived as reinforcements in their area after the mobilisation decreed by Moscow last month.
21 Different Ships and Submarines in India’s Navy
Historically, India has been known as a major naval power in South Asia, with its reach extending past the Persian Gulf to the Horn of Africa and even the South and East China Seas. As one of the most populous countries in the world, India has the naval might to match and then some. Although […]
Czechs Troll Russia By Mock Annexing Kaliningrad
Mock Annexation of Kaliningrad@mihaszek on TwitterIn response to the blatantly illegal referendums and annexation of territory in Ukraine by President Putin, Czech social media users have over the past several days been trolling Russia by claiming that the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is, in fact, historically Czech. As a result, there have been calls to hold a referendum to decide the fate of the exclave in a clear attempt to criticize and mock Russia for its recent actions in Ukraine.
Most Disastrous Battles in US History
One of the most difficult facts that the American military must face is that it has not won a major war since WWII. Korea is generally considered a draw. Vietnam was certainly a loss. The long-term evaluation of America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq – though it’s impossible to say they were U.S. victories. Even […]
Comments / 1