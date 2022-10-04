Read full article on original website
October's Best Debut Novels
The CrimeReads editors select the month’s best debut novels in crime, mystery, and thrillers. As Jackal begins, Liz Rocher has reluctantly headed home to Johnstown, Pennsylvania for her childhood best friend’s wedding. She’s prepared for the micro-aggressions from her friend’s racist family, but during the celebration something far worse happens—a beloved child goes missing, and the key to her disappearance stretches back over decades of missing children, all of them young Black girls last seen around the summer solstice. Meanwhile, a spirit in the woods is close to taking corporeal form and rejecting the bonds of its human master. A social thriller perfect for fans of Jordan Peele, Jackal also comfortably rides the folk horror wave. Like Bethany C. Morrow’s Cherish, Farrah, Jackal also asks compelling questions about who society values as worthy of protection, and the true nature of monstrosity. –Molly Odintz, CrimeReads Senior Editor.
Writing a (Twisted) Love Letter to Murder, She Wrote
That was the spark of an idea that turned into my second YA murder mystery, Pretty Dead Queens. It was hardly that simple, or linear. Crafting a book, and a mystery especially, is a circuitous process. Collating and meshing multiple inspirations, tweaking and twisting ideas to provide the most fun ride for the reader possible. But you’ll be hard-pressed to read Pretty Dead Queens and not see the winking references to Cabot Cove, murder capital of the U.S., or to a bygone era of mass market paperbacks and TV movies of the week.
A Mystery Author's Inspirational Place: Aix-en-Provence
When we moved to Aix-en-Provence in 1997 it was a sleepy provincial town. You could park your car on the Cours Mirabeau, which at that time still had some mom-and-pop shops. Nowadays, only international chain stores can afford the rent on one of France’s most beloved main streets, and the obligatory underground parking garages can be full by noon. Peter Mayle’s A Year in Provence was only eight years old (I devoured it on the plane moving here), and Occitane didn’t yet have a shop on the rue Espariat, nor in airports around the world or in downtown Dubai and Tokyo and Helsinki.
Musings: She bought her parents dinner … and pie
I don’t usually speak to people who are sitting near me in a restaurant, but this time I just couldn’t help myself. It was the sweetest thing. A couple, I’d guess in their early 50s, and their teenaged son, came in with an older couple. They were just going out to dinner, but I watched them intently. It was evident these two older people were the parents and grandparents of everyone at the table. Well, one was...
Using Fear to Fuel My Fiction
Fear has been a constant companion of mine. It lives rent-free inside my brain. At bedtime, when I was little, it told me that I had to sleep with my bed butted up to a wall and my body facing the rest of my room so no one and nothing could sneak up on me from behind. The minute the sun went down, it nudged me to turn on every light in the house. It made climbing the basement stairs an Olympic event. Slow down, and something was bound to sink its claws into me. The dark was where monsters lived, and the shadowy spaces under beds were quicksand, liable to pull me down to some terrifying netherworld. Covers were nonnegotiable no matter the season. No way was I letting an arm or leg dangle off the bed!
From Surviving Evil to Prosecuting Evil to Writing Evil
I was 20 when I first told another person I’d been sexually abused as a child. My confessor is a dear friend; after nearly five decades he remains the oracle of a remarkably close circle of men forged together as American, middle-class Gen-X boys. Clem was post-high school, like me. Not yet seriously invested in higher education, like me. Not learned on the dynamics of grooming or child sexual abuse, like me. Yet he accepted my account with grace, compassion, and gentleness. His reaction, tender and beyond our years, emboldened me to open up to the rest of our group. Each accepted what I had to tell them and understood me better for it. And knowing me fairly well to begin with, they encouraged me to write about it.
Amsterdam Is an Overstuffed, Inchoate Whodunnit
It is a widely circulating question in our current cultural moment: what to do when great art is created by terrible people? However, we do not need to broach this issue in the case of Amsterdam, the new film from David O. Russell, because it is not great art at all. Amsterdam is boring and pointless, so obvious and cumbersome and vapid, that it would not be worth your time even if Russell had not previously revealed himself to be a bad man. Russell admitted to molesting his nineteen-year-old transgender niece in 2015, afterwards attempting to defend himself by saying she was acting seductively towards him. I am not trying to be glib about his crime by packaging it briefly at the start of a movie review. All I’m saying is: look, it’s my job to see this movie. For any number of reasons, you do not need to make it yours.
