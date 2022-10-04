It is a widely circulating question in our current cultural moment: what to do when great art is created by terrible people? However, we do not need to broach this issue in the case of Amsterdam, the new film from David O. Russell, because it is not great art at all. Amsterdam is boring and pointless, so obvious and cumbersome and vapid, that it would not be worth your time even if Russell had not previously revealed himself to be a bad man. Russell admitted to molesting his nineteen-year-old transgender niece in 2015, afterwards attempting to defend himself by saying she was acting seductively towards him. I am not trying to be glib about his crime by packaging it briefly at the start of a movie review. All I’m saying is: look, it’s my job to see this movie. For any number of reasons, you do not need to make it yours.

