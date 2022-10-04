Read full article on original website
Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech
D5 Render is a real-time rendering tool which allows 3D designers to have both a precise preview and realistic output of the visualization project. The D5 Team decided to make some in-depth improvements on the ray-tracing tech that comes with UE4. Gbuffer allows rays to be emitted as required saves the time and cost of primary rays emitting. Advanced Sky Light introduced Sky Light based on that of UE4 and added a denoising algorithm and adjusting ray-wise strategies, so that any HDRI imported into D5 could have gorgeous performance.
How to Implement Decorator Pattern in Microservices
The Decorator pattern is a great fit for modifying the behavior of a microservice. Native language support can help with applying it quickly and modularly. The Decorator pattern is used to modify the behavior of a target component without changing its definition. This idea turns out to be pretty useful in the context of microservices because it can give you better separation of concerns. It might even be a necessary device because the target service might be outside of your control. In this text, we look at how a decorator can be implemented as a service, in particular one that sits between clients and a target service.
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these networks have to be...
What is OpenAI's Whisper Model?
Have you ever dreamed of a good transcription tool that would accurately understand what you say and write it down? Not like the automatic YouTube translation tools… I mean, they are good but far from perfect. Just try it out and turn the feature on for the video, and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Luckily, OpenAI just released and open-sourced a pretty powerful AI model just for that: Whisper. It understands stuff I can’t even comprehend, not being a native English speaker (listen in the video) and it works for language translation too! Learn more in the video below...
Superdesk and its Installation
Superdesk is a state-of-the-art digital newsroom system. It combines headless CMS functionality with powerful workflow features for an end-to-end news creation, production, curation and distribution platform. Built alongside journalists in the newsroom, it has a modular, API-centric design that enables news organizations to add and adapt the functionality most relevant to their business.
Automated Testing Guide, types, applications, & techniques.
Software testing is a labor-intensive task that has associated labor costs. So, automating the testing process seems like an instant go-to solution. But to leverage the benefits of automation like accuracy & speed, one should make informed decisions considering the circumstances & ability of the organization to allocate a budget for the process.
General Results of the Theory
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XV. GENERAL RESULTS...
How to Enhance Your Amazon IVS Playback Experience
In our last post, we created our first instance of the Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) player to playback the live stream that we previously created. Today, we'll look at the various methods and events that are available in the Amazon IVS Player that we can use to enhance the user experience when playing back a live stream.
The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem
The number of investors in the crypto market over the past year. While the ecosystem is slowly recuperating from the recent market crash and the current global. is valued at slightly over $1 trillion, it’s clear the industry is only in its infancy and constantly evolving. Crypto projects attracting...
Contains Duplicate and Missing Number
Problem solved by Sergei Golitsyn: “Given an integer array `nums` returns `true` if any value appears at least twice in the array, and return `false`’s if every element is distinct in the array. Solution: We should find the missing number. From the description, we know that all elements are unique. And for example, if we have arr length three, there must be 3 elements. If we find a sum for one of the elements from 1 to 3 to 3, we will have an array like \[1,2,3,1]
How to Grow your Video Business with Data
TV watching used to be a family affair a decade ago, but today in most households, content watching has become a personal activity. Content meets people at the place, time, and device of choice. Building a successful OTT service requires understanding your customers and responding promptly to their needs, whether...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 32
The basis of the extended loop letters, b, f, h, and k, is small l. These five letters should extend the same distance above the base line. The practice of small l should be thorough now, and it should be reviewed often. In fact, it would be well to add it to the group of compact ovals, and small m’s and o’s, to be practiced at the beginning of each lesson.
Why Should Businesses Collaborate With an IoT App Development Company?
“IoT development services providers help companies reimagine their businesses and enable the functioning in a connected and insight-driven environment.”. IoT (Internet-of-Things) is the best thing that happened to businesses across the industry. It’s among the true enablers of digital transformation. When companies across geographies are busy exploring use cases of other disruptive technology forces, seeking IoT app development services is among the key priorities.
Automate, But Don't Eliminate: We Still Need A Human Touch
Autoklose is an AI-powered sales engagement platform that helps sales reps take the repetitive, mundane tasks out of their day-to-day so they can focus on selling, building relationships – and ultimately – closing more deals. Over half of companies are using automation somewhere along their marketing pipeline. We need to strike a balance between automating our sales process and still maintaining that all-important human touch. We're not living in the days of Henry Ford's factory anymore; the sales tasks we used to dread can now be completed with the click of a button.
Preference Management for Notifications for Product Managers
Notifications are a crucial component of most products, but they come with a catch. None of us likes to be interrupted, yet we want to see new information — like direct messages, time-sensitive tasks, or attractive product updates — as soon as it’s available. How can you balance these two needs?
The Sandbox Season 3 vs. Roblox: Is this The Future of Gaming?
The metaverse as a concept is more popular than ever. Thanks to the push from huge companies such as Meta, more people are getting engrossed with the idea of living virtual lives in a virtual world. This push has brought with it massive platforms like The Sandbox, an online collection...
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
Short Summaries of Top Research Papers on AI Patent Search
Laborious, expensive, and exhaustive are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing the traditional ways of processing patent data, whether it is classifying patents, clustering documents, or highlighting paragraphs. However, bright minds like yourself are actively coming up with research to automate many such activities using artificial intelligence.
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
How Much Does it Really Cost to Create a Successful NFT Collection?
How much does it cost to establish a successful NFT collection?. With the boom in NFTs over the last few years, it’s a question a lot of entrepreneurs are asking. The problem is that the information out there is kinda crappy. I mean, the top Google result for this...
