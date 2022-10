European champions England scored a rare 2-1 win over the World Cup holders United States women's national team in a pulsating friendly at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday. In front of a sellout crowd of almost 77,000, the entertainment on the field more than lived up to the hype, particularly in a thrilling first half that saw three goals. Lauren Hemp and a Georgia Stanway penalty gave England the goals they needed, either side of a goal from Sophia Smith that briefly drew the U.S. level.

MLS ・ 5 HOURS AGO