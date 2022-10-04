Read full article on original website
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall with other top 10 crypto – BNB, Dogecoin lead losers
Bitcoin fell in Friday evening trading in Asia to dip below the US$20,000 support line as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground, led by Dogecoin and BNB. Fast facts:. Bitcoin lost 1.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,930 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
Markets: Bitcoin rises above US$20,000, gaining with Ether and rest of crypto top 10 as U.S. equities surge
Bitcoin was trading above US$20,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia after struggling to break that resistance level for much of the past three weeks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose along with Ether and the rest of the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, with Dogecoin posting the most significant gains.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise; XRP leads widespread gains among top 10 crypto
Bitcoin gained in Thursday evening trading in Asia and remained above US$20,000. Ether values fluctuated in the day but eventually rallied. Of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, XRP led gains while stablecoins Tether and Binance USD declined on the day. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.34% in the past...
Markets: Bitcoin holds above US$20K; Dogecoin gains 7.37%; Hang Seng Index jumps 6% in Hong Kong
Bitcoin and Ether prices rose in Wednesday evening trading in Hong Kong amid widespread gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with Cardano being the sole loser. In equity markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rebounded from Monday’s record lows to jump 5.81%. Fast facts. Bitcoin...
South Korea’s Dunamu CEO blames weak regulation for Terra-LUNA aftermath
Widespread damage from the Terra-LUNA collapse can be attributed to a poor local regulatory framework, said Lee Sir-goo, CEO of South Korea’s blockchain and fintech company Dunamu Inc. at a special session of the National Assembly. Fast facts. Lee appeared before lawmakers at the parliamentary session as a witness...
What lies ahead for crypto in India
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 6, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We’ll be taking a look at what lies ahead for the crypto industry in India as Binance’s Regional Head of Asia Gleb Kostarev joins us in this episode of The Daily Forkast.
Binance gets nod to operate in Kazakhstan
Binance has obtained a “permanent license” to operate a digital asset platform and provide custody services at Kazakhstan’s Astana International Financial Center, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange announced in a blog post on Thursday. Fast facts. The license gives Binance the status of a regulated platform...
‘It raises really interesting questions’: How regulators are approaching DAOs
In late September, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined blockchain protocol bZeroX and its founders Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner US$250,000 for allegedly offering illegal, off-exchange digital assets trading without registering and complying as a futures commission merchant. A decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) named Ooki DAO was included...
Aussie laundered stolen retirement funds via Hong Kong using crypto, diamonds
A woman in Melbourne, Australia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to her role in stealing millions of dollars from superannuation (retirement) funds and stock portfolios before laundering the proceeds via Hong Kong through the purchase of cryptocurrency and diamonds, as reported by The Age newspaper. Fast facts. When Jasmine Vella-Arpaci was...
Is crypto money? A South Korean court says no
A court in South Korea has ruled that a legal limit on interest rates does not apply to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies because they are not considered to be “money,” local media reported on Wednesday. The Seoul Central District Court ruled last month in favor of Bitcoin managing...
Privacy vs. security: an international debate on Tornado Cash
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash for allegedly facilitating money laundering in August sparked global debate about balancing demands for financial privacy with the need to police international cybercrime. Nearly two months later, that debate is alive and well as the industry, regulators and individuals will need...
Ripple Labs joins blockchain carbon credit partnership
Ripple Labs Inc., the firm whose payment network is powered by the self-described carbon-neutral cryptocurrency token XRP, has partnered with Web3 climate startup Thallo and various other companies to build a carbon credit market on the blockchain. Fast facts. “Proud to take climate action alongside Thallo, a Web3 carbon offset...
CBDCs, tokens can integrate to existing payments systems, SWIFT claims
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) said it had a breakthrough in enabling assets on distributed ledger technology networks, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and tokens on the blockchain, to interact and flow with the existing financial infrastructure. Fast facts. In one of two experiments, 14...
EU Council approves MiCA text for crypto regulation
The European Council on Wednesday approved a proposal for cryptocurrency regulation known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), in the first move towards establishing a licensing mechanism for crypto exchanges and assets in Europe. Fast facts. Lawmakers at the European Parliament are still required to formally agree on...
Terra cofounder Daniel Shin pulls out of S.Korean parliamentary audit, report says
Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. cofounder Daniel Shin, or Shin Hyun-sung, has submitted a statement to South Korea’s National Assembly with reasons not to appear before lawmakers on Thursday as a witness in the Terra-LUNA meltdown, according to local news agency News1. Fast facts. Shin wrote that his appearance at...
Software firm Spexi raises US$5.5 mln to develop Flow blockchain-based drone imagery platform
Software company Spexi has raised US$5.5 million in seed funding to create Spexigon, the world’s first crypto-powered fly-to-earn drone imagery platform based on the Flow blockchain, according to a press release on Tuesday. Fast facts. Users can upload aerial images shot by drones to earn $SPEXI token rewards. These...
RBI to begin CBDC pilots, outlines wholesale, retail concepts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon begin to pilot the digital rupee for specific use cases, it said in a concept note on its central bank digital currency (CBDC). India’s central bank said in the concept note that it recognizes the benefits of introducing both a wholesale and retail CBDC.
