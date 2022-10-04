Read full article on original website
Related
thedefiant.io
🎙️Wintermute's David Micley Says Institutional Investors Are Here To Stay
This week on The Defiant Podcast we speak with David Micley, the business development director at Wintermute, one of the largest digital asset market makers in the world. They run delta-neutral strategies with an average daily trading volume of around five billion dollars. Wintermute’s operations span across OTC, market making, and venture capital, so David keeps a close eye on all aspects of crypto markets.
thedefiant.io
Sushi Rallies After GoldenTree Discloses $5M Position
GoldenTree, a privately-held firm with $50B in assets under management, has bought and staked $5.2M worth of SUSHI tokens. The American asset manager disclosed its position on Oct. 5 in Sushi’s governance forum. SUSHI rose 10% as market participants cheered the news. Sushiswap is a decentralized exchange with $500M...
thedefiant.io
🦹🏻♂️ Binance Smart Chain Back Online After $560M Bridge Hack
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 🎙 Wintermute's David Micley Says Institutional Investors Are Here To Stay. Markets Roundup: USD pushing lower, how will crypto respond?. Quick Take: Kim Kardashian fined for shilling. Who's Next?. DeFi Explainers. What Is Tezos?. Elsewhere.
thedefiant.io
THORChain Breaks Free of Early Troubles With Move to Avalanche
Despite a rough start that would have killed many young companies, THORChain continues to build and raise capital, buoyed by its unique place in the crypto ecosystem. This week, THORChain, which has a market cap of $487M, announced its integration with the Avalanche blockchain. That brings the total number of Layer 1 chains it partners with to eight — a slow and steady advance for proponents of a world in which liquidity moves seamlessly between blockchains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedefiant.io
Mad about the Celsius Customer Dox? Pray Your CeFi App Doesn’t Go Bankrupt
At least they didn’t include home addresses. Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius disclosed the names and transaction histories of its customers in a court filing Wednesday, infuriating the privacy-obsessed crypto community, but drawing a shrug from experts who say that kind of disclosure is common in bankruptcy proceedings. Chief Bankruptcy...
thedefiant.io
What Is Tezos?
Tezos is a unique blockchain network that paves the road for dApps, decentralized applications, which are powered by smart contracts. Although the same can be said of Ethereum, Tezos is ahead of the decentralized game thanks to its on-chain governance system. Tezos token holders can vote on amending the network,...
thedefiant.io
Cool Cats Inks Partnership With Animoca Brands
Cool Cats, a popular collection of 9,999 feline-themed profile picture NFTs, has closed a strategic investment from Animoca Brands, the web3 gaming powerhouse. “We’re thrilled to work more closely with Animoca Brands and tap into their deep gaming expertise to open up new immersive experiences for the Cool Cats community,” said Cool Cats CEO Stephen Teglas.
thedefiant.io
ETH and BTC Skid After Strong Jobs Report Augurs More Rate Hikes
Global markets traded lower on Friday after the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the job market remains resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to dampen inflation by cooling the economy. Employers filled 263,000 positions in September, slightly below the consensus...
Comments / 0