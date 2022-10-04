Despite a rough start that would have killed many young companies, THORChain continues to build and raise capital, buoyed by its unique place in the crypto ecosystem. This week, THORChain, which has a market cap of $487M, announced its integration with the Avalanche blockchain. That brings the total number of Layer 1 chains it partners with to eight — a slow and steady advance for proponents of a world in which liquidity moves seamlessly between blockchains.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO